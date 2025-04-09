Improved Dundee-Crown, Crystal Lake South battle into extra innings

Dundee-Crown's Landon Richards delivers to the plate against Crystal Lake South on Tuesday, April 8, 2025, in Carpentersville. (Joe Aguilar)

CARPENTERSVILLE – Just moments after Jared Russell mentioned out loud as he stood in his dugout that he would “love a walk-off win,” the dependable Dundee-Crown veteran quickly got his chance to deliver Tuesday.

A throwing error on a popped-up bunt allowed Russell’s teammate Ryan Helfinstine to score the tying run with one out in the bottom of the seventh inning, as Ryan Pierce raced to third. Crystal Lake South immediately intentionally walked Kyle Pierce and Hayden DeMarsh to load the bases for Russell.

“I felt like we could induce a double play,” Gators coach Brian Bogda said. “I thought we just had our best chance there, just let the kids play and see what happens.”

Russell hit the ball hard but right at second baseman Christian Alther, who was positioned by the bag. Alther triggered a 4-6-3 double play, sending the game to extra innings.

That’s the kind of tough luck D-C has experienced for several years.

But while South scored the go-ahead run in eighth to go up 7-6, before darkness caused the Fox Valley Conference opener to be suspended, the Chargers have been a different team under first-year coach Andrew Zimmer, who’s a 2016 D-C graduate and former corner infielder.

The Chargers have five wins, already one more than last season when they went winless in the FVC.

“Way different [vibe],” said Russell, whose RBI single in the sixth tied the score at 5-5. “I just think we have more guys who care and put in the work. We have better players too, so that helps. We have a good core of guys coming up too. It’s just been good.”

Tuesday’s game will be resumed at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday at South, and then the teams will play the second game of the home-and-home series.

“Last year we had the same score, too, like a one-run game,” Alther said. “[Dundee-Crown] battled really well today, and we’ll be ready (Wednesday).”

Alther, a left-handed-hitting senior, had two big swings of the bat Tuesday. His RBI single in the fifth tied the score at 3-3 before Gio Evers-Sanchez (2 for 4) doubled in Alther (2 for 4) to put South in front.

D-C took a 5-4 lead into the seventh, and reliever Jacob Gillette got the first out. But Yandel Ramirez doubled down the left field line, almost homering, and Alther followed with a long drive to right that almost went out.

“My teammate Yandel told me it was going to be a fastball,” Alther said. “I was just ready to get the job done and get the runner in to tie the game.”

Crystal Lake South's Devin DeLoach delivers to the plate against Dundee-Crown on Tuesday, April 8, 2025, in Carpentersville. (Joe Aguilar)

Bogda credited reliever Brady Diaz, who got the final out in the third with the bases loaded after Bogda pulled lefty starter Devin DeLoach, who struck out eight but walked four and hit two. Diaz pitched two innings before being relieved by Ramirez.

“I liked how we were resilient and bounced back a couple of different times,” Bogda said. “I think Brady did a nice job of coming in and giving us a chance there.”

South scored the go-ahead run in the eighth when Michael Rathjen, who was courtesy running for catcher Tony Amici (three walks), scored from second base on a slow roller to third base off the bat of Carson Trivellini (2 for 5, double).

“Michael did a nice job of just reading it,” Bogda said. “He hustled the entire way.”

D-C starter Landon Richards pitched six innings, allowing four runs and striking out two. A throwing error allowed Alther to score the go-ahead run in the seventh.

“We just made a couple of mistakes,” Zimmer said. “Landon pitched great. (South) can swing it.”

Ryan and Kyle Pierce, who are identical twins and batted in Zimmer’s Nos. 1 and 3 spots in the order, respectively, each had two hits before the game was suspended. Ryan Pierce’s two-out RBI single in the fifth tied the score at 4-4. The center fielder also threw out the potential go-ahead run at third base in the sixth.

Both brothers played varsity ball last season.

“The only way I can tell them apart is by their [jersey] numbers,” Zimmer said of Ryan (No. 4) and Kyle (No. 6). “Those two are gamers. They come to work, and they’re feisty too. They love to play baseball, they do the right thing and they love to come up in big spots. They’re younger, but I see them as leaders on our team. They play with an edge, and I love it.”

Gillette, who started the game at designated hitter, also had two hits, including an RBI single.

