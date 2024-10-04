Planes, puppies converge at Galt Airport in Wonder Lake Saturday

A Planes and Puppies event at Galt Airport Saturday will include free plane rides for kids and puppies up for adoption. (PLANES AND)

Come to Galt Airport in Wonder Lake for this year’s Planes and Puppies event from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday at 5112 Greenwood Road. Fly the skies in free airplane rides for children ages 8 to 17, meet adoptable dogs from McHenry-based K9S4U Dog Rescue and bring your own dog to enjoy the free event at the airport.

The Young Eagles flight rally event also model RC planes on display, flight simulators, games and a food truck. The event also serves as a supply drive for the dog rescue, and participants are asked, if able, to bring a donation to help “stuff a plane” with needed supplies.

Seats for the free plane rides will be limited and on a first come, first served basis. Children can be registered for a flight at the Young Eagles day registration website, YEday.org. More information on Galt Airport’s Plane and Puppies can be found here: bit.ly/PlanesandPuppies2024.