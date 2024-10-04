Huntley schools offer free admission to sports and events for older residents with new ‘Silver Pass’

Huntley's Zachary Rysavy catches a Prairie Ridge kickoff during a Fox Valley Conference football game against Prairie Ridge on Friday, Sept. 20, 2024, at Huntley High School. Older residents who live in District 158 are now eligible for free admission to sporting and other school events. (Gregory Shaver/Gregory Shaver )

Huntley School District 158 is offering senior citizens in town a way to stay involved in the school district – a new “Silver Pass.”

The pass, launched by the district this fall, allows seniors living within the district’s boundaries to attend middle and high school fine arts performances and sporting events for free. Seniors are defined as those older than 60. There are some limitations to the passes, including that they cannot be used at middle school and high school postseason sporting events.

In an Aug. 30 memo to the District 158 board, Director of Communications Denise Barr said the district would be “spreading the word” in September about the new card and promoting it with community groups, including Del Webb. In another memo to the school board dated Sept. 27, Barr wrote that the district had received more than 150 requests for the Silver Pass.

By Oct. 3, Barr told the board, the district had run out of cards and would be acquiring more. She said the district had handed out close to 200 cards so far.

When presented at the entrance to events, the passes cover a senior citizen and their partner or spouse. Dependents are not covered by the pass. Those interested can pick up a Silver Pass at the district office or have a pass mailed to them by emailing their name and address to communications@district158.org.

Those opting for an in-person option can stop by the district office between 7:30 a.m. and noon or 1 to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at 650 Dr. John Burkey Drive in Algonquin. They can park on the west side of the building and enter in door 1. More information, including upcoming events at which people can take advantage of the pass, can be found on the district’s website.

“We hope the Silver Pass program provides an opportunity to engage these community members with the school district in new and different ways,” Superintendent Jessica Lombard said in a statement. “We encourage residents to visit our campuses and facilities to enjoy the activities that interest them, and that they perhaps even participated in when they were students.”