‘Trend we need to change’: Crystal Lake Food Pantry sees rising need, falling donations

A typical Monday morning at the Crystal Lake Food Pantry involves about a dozen volunteers stocking the entire area with produce, perishables, bakery items and shelf-stable foods. Every day, the group sorts through hundreds of pounds of food that all gets distributed to families in need within a matter of days.

Though it may seem like plenty of food comes in, the increasing demand and decreasing donations has been keeping McHenry County largest food pantry on its toes.

“The shelves are a bit emptier than I would like to see,” volunteer of over 30 years Marilyn Georgy said. “This year, more than ever, we need the community’s help.”

Crystal Lake Food Pantry, located at 42 East St., has seen demand increase 16% over last year, equaling about 80 new families a month, President Paul Georgy said. At the same time, food and cash donations have dropped nearly 25% compared to last year.

“This is a trend that we need to change,” he said. “If everybody can give one can of food, the problem would be solved.”

The pantry, which celebrated 40 years of service last year, hopes to increase donations during its annual fall harvest drive that started Tuesday and runs through the end of the year. Paul Georgy the pantry aims to raise $80,000 and gather 80,000 pounds of food. Operators collected about 75,000 pounds of food during last year’s drive, Jay Gorski, a volunteer of over 20 years, said.

“We’re trying to keep our shelves full as much as possible,” Gorski said.

Though donations are down, the pantry is handling about half a million more pounds of food this year from grocery store donations. Those donations are almost exclusively produce and bakery items that have a short shelf life, Marilyn Georgy said. Shelf-stable donations are most important in order to make it through the next couple of months until the organization’s spring drive.

Crystal Lake Food Pantry volunteers Heather Marts and Joanna Bradshaw gather food for a client order Monday, Sept. 30, 2024. (Michelle Meyer)

Items most needed include canned vegetables, beans, fruit, chicken soup and broth. Other in-demand items are hot and cold cereal, baby food, ramen, spaghetti sauce, pancake mix and syrup. Top five needed items are posted weekly on the Crystal Lake Pantry’s Facebook page at facebook.com/CrystalLakeFoodPantry.

Monetary donations are used to buy food from the Northern Illinois Food Bank, where $10 can buy $80 worth of food, Paul Georgy said. The pantry also needs money to keep the place running, with building maintenance and truck repairs. Plus, the increased grocery store pickups have brought in higher fuel and truck maintenance costs, he said.

“We’ve have to replace just about everything,” Marilyn Georgy said.

At least 400 volunteers help keep the place running, but they are always looking for more people to help, she said. Many of the volunteers have been helping for over 20 years, she said.

“Once they come here, they get hooked,” she said. “We have fun here.”

Paul Georgy thanks the volunteers because “they are the most important asset” to the pantry.

“It’s all about family,” he said. “We want to be a family serving families.”