Northwest Herald Athlete of the Week: Crystal Lake Central co-op’s Madeline Trannel

Crystal Lake Central’s Madeline Trannel watches her tee shot on hole No. 5 during the Fox Valley Conference Girls Golf Tournament Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2024, at Crystal Woods Golf Club in Woodstock. (Gregory Shaver/Gregory Shaver)

Name: Madeline Trannel

School: Crystal Lake Central

Sport: Golf

Why she was selected: Trannel earned medalist honors for the Crystal Lake Central co-op team, which combines with Cary-Grove and Crystal Lake South, in a pair of Fox Valley Conference wins over McHenry and Prairie Ridge last week.

On Wednesday at Crystal Woods in Woodstock, Trannel placed fourth with an 84 to help lead the Tigers to their second straight FVC Tournament championship. They placed four of the top-13 golfers with a team score of 344, which was 22 shots better than runner-up Prairie Ridge.

For her performance, Trannel was selected as the Northwest Herald Athlete of the Week in an online vote. Here is her Q&A with Northwest Herald sports editor Alex Kantecki:

How did you get your start in golf?

Trannel: I started playing golf when I was 8 years old. My dad and grandparents play golf, so they got me into it from a young age.

What is the hardest part about golf?

Trannel: The hardest part of golf is the mental toughness that is needed to play. Staying focused on the course for four-plus hours is challenging. You have to be able to move on from your bad shots and focus on the positive, which is definitely easier said than done.

What does it mean to you to win back-to-back FVC titles?

Trannel: This win shows the depth and strength within our team, as we lost two seniors from our winning team last year. My teammates and I have been practicing all year round to be able to defend this title. This win gives us some good confidence as we move into regionals next week.

Which teammate makes you laugh the most?

Trannel: Definitely Ryleigh Mazzacano. She makes our bus rides to and from matches interesting.

What has been the biggest improvement in your game?

Trannel: I made a lot of improvements in my driver. I am a lot more consistent with this club and I am driving the ball 20-plus yards further than last season. This has really helped me have shorter distances to the green.

What was the last really good book you read?

Trannel: “Into the Wild” by Jon Krakauer. I read this book for my AP Lang class at school and it was really interesting.

What would be your perfect meal?

Trannel: A pulled pork sandwich with mac and cheese.

Do you have any superstitions or rituals before you play?

Trannel: I always listen to music before I play, usually something by Future.