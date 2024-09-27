Marengo girls golf wins third straight KRC championship: Thursday’s Northwest Herald sports roundup

Girls golf

Kishwaukee River Conference Tournament: At Blackstone Golf Club in Marengo, Marengo sophomore Maggie Hanson earned medalist honors with an 85, and the Indians claimed their third consecutive KRC championship. Hanson took runner-up as a freshman.

Marengo won with a 391, beating runner-up Johnsburg (410) by 19 shots. Richmond-Burton (418) was third, Woodstock North co-op (479) was fourth and Plano (499) was fifth. Sandwich (529) was sixth and Harvard (571) was seventh.

Also scoring for Marengo were Gabby Gieseke (third place, 99), Charlotte Machac (fifth, 102) and Kiley Brady (tied for eighth, 105).

Johnsburg’s Addison Sweetwood placed second with a 92. R-B’s Meadow Rosendahl (100) was fourth, Johnsburg’s Elaina Moss (103) was sixth, R-B’s Sofia Nagel (104) was seventh and R-B’s Julia Londberg (105) tied for eighth.

Boys soccer

Prairie Ridge 2, Huntley 1: At Crystal Lake, the Wolves (10-1-1, 2-0-1) scored twice in the first 13 minutes to hand the Red Raiders their first FVC loss.

Nick Brady scored in the 68th minute for Huntley (6-5-2, 2-1). Jeremiah Reynolds had four saves.

Dundee-Crown 2, McHenry 1: At McHenry, Arturo Flores scored the game-winning goal in the second half for the Chargers (4-7, 2-2) in their FVC win.

Flores also assisted D-C’s first goal by Mauricio Ruiz. Imanol Soriano made eight saves in the win.

Crystal Lake South 1, Hampshire 0: At Hampshire, Josh Moreno scored in the first half off an assist from Will Prus as the Gators (7-6, 3-1) beat the Whip-Purs in an FVC game.

Noah Dunteman had eight saves in goal for South. Hampshire fell to 5-7-1 and 1-3 in the FVC.

Volleyball

Huntley 2, Crystal Lake Central 0: At Crystal Lake, Abby Whitehouse and Emily Ernst had 13 assists apiece as the Raiders beat the Tigers 25-23, 25-17 to improve to 10-2 and 9-1 in the FVC. Georgia Watson added 13 kills and nine digs, Alex Goritz had 16 digs and Sienna Robertson had seven kills.

For Central (13-5, 6-4), Siena Smiejek had five kills, Mykaela Wallen had 14 digs and Emily Mazza had 14 digs.

Prairie Ridge 2, Jacobs 0: At Algonquin, the Wolves (12-5, 8-2) beat the Eagles 25-14, 25-11 in FVC action. Tegan Vrbancic had five aces and six kills for Prairie Ridge, Abby Smith and Maizy Agnello had five kills each and Grace Jansen contributed 15 assists. Alli Rogers had nine digs and Adeline Grider added four kills.

Jordan Miller had 12 digs for Jacobs (5-10, 2-8), Gianna Coletti had seven assists and nine digs and Gracyn Sanders chipped in three blocks.

Crystal Lake South 2, Dundee-Crown 0: At Carpentersville, the Gators (8-8, 4-6) topped the Chargers 25-21, 25-14 in their FVC match. Morgan Johnson led South with 14 kills and five digs, Olivia Apt had 27 assists and three kills and Bobbi Wire had seven kills and 11 digs.

Tori Brents had 10 assists and two blocks for D-C (5-9, 2-8). Erin Bruce had six kills, Coley DiSilvio had five kills, Maura Minogue had eight digs and Natalie Olsen added three blocks.

Hampshire 2, McHenry 1: At McHenry, the Whip-Purs (22-3, 8-2) won their seventh straight match, defeating the Warriors 25-22, 21-25, 26-24. Hampshire is 15-1 over its past 16 matches.

Destiny Parsons had 12 kills for McHenry (9-7, 4-6), Sophie Zieba added eight and Kylie Chojnowski had seven. Ella Jenkins had 13 digs and three aces.

Burlington Central 2, Cary-Grove 0: At Cary, Tea Cetina had four aces and eight assists as the Rockets (12-4, 7-3) beat the Trojans 25-16, 25-13 in their FVC match.

Haidyn Schatz had four kills and Peyton Strout (three blocks), Leah Freesemann (three aces) and Julia Johnson all had three kills.

Girls tennis

Crystal Lake Central 6, Jacobs 1: At Crystal Lake, the Tigers (11-6, 3-2) won all four doubles matches in an FVC win over the Eagles.

Winning at doubles were Lexi Mailey and Maggie O’Connell (No. 1), Maddie Corpolongo and Audrey Wise (No. 2), Anna Starr and Olivia Craigen (No. 3) and Sophia Fuchsloch and Sophia Jones (No. 4). Kaylen Kaczmarek (No. 1) and Maddie Reeser (No. 2) added wins at singles.

Hannah Mudge won at No. 3 singles for Jacobs.