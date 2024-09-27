Election 2024: Early voting begins in McHenry County as people make their choices from president down ballot

A man shows off his “I Voted Early” sticker after voting at the McHenry County Election Center on Thursday Sept. 26, 2024, during the first day of early voting in McHenry County. (Gregory Shaver/Gregory Shaver)

Voters cast the first-ever ballots at the McHenry County Election Center Thursday as early voting began in McHenry and other collar counties.

More than 400 people cast a ballot Thursday, and just over 33,000 ballots were mailed out, McHenry County Clerk Joe Tirio said.

Tirio said about 10 people were out waiting in the vestibule before doors opened Thursday.

In January, the McHenry County Board gave the green light to the Election Center, which is in the same strip mall at the Woodstock office of the Illinois Secretary of State. Officials in the county clerk’s office, which runs elections in McHenry County, had told the county board at the time that they needed more space.

People walk into the McHenry County Election Center to vote on Thursday Sept. 26, 2024, during the first day of early voting in McHenry County. (Gregory Shaver/Gregory Shaver)

By August, the election center was up and running for election worker trainings.

Thursday was the first time the general public was allowed in to the election center, and “everybody has been very pleased” with the new space, Tirio said.

He said the security guards at the main county building counted 19 people who needed to get redirected to the new building to cast their early votes.

Early voting continues 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on weekdays at the Election Center, 410 S. Eastwood Drive, Woodstock, but the building will be closed Oct. 14 for Columbus Day. One week later, Oct. 21, early voting will expand to other sites around the county. Any voter may go to any early voting site.