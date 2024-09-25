Letter: Intellectual Dishonesty

Kamala Harris (who still hasn’t been voted in democratically by voters as a candidate) showed her intellectual dishonesty during the debate with Donald Trump. She said that Donald Trump left us the worst unemployment since the Great Depression, and Donald Trump left us the worst public health epidemic in a century.

According to Bureau of Labor Statistics, unemployment during Trump’s presidency peaked in April 2020 at 14.8%, shortly after the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. According to BLS statistics, the unemployment rate was at 3.5% in February 2020, a month prior to the start of the pandemic.

Several agencies of our federal government have finally concluded that the origin of the COVID-19 virus was the lab in Wuhan, China. Unfortunately, for some of the viewers of the debate who cannot connect those dots, they simply accept Kamala’s well-known “facts,” along with the fact that the increase in employment she touted was simply workers who went back to work after the economy was locked down. However, the real intent of her statements was to place the blame for the resulting unemployment and health crisis on Trump, instead of the true root cause, which was the virus Communist China unleashed upon the world.

Mike McKenna

Johnsburg