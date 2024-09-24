Woodstock man gets 4 years in prison for 4th DUI conviction after he fled the scene of a crash: authorities

A Woodstock man was sentenced to four years in prison after pleading guilty to driving under the influence of alcohol stemming from an incident in which prosecutors said he fled the scene of an accident.

John J. Riley, 53, of the 2200 block of Commons Drive, pleaded guilty earlier this month to aggravated DUI, according to a judgment order in McHenry County court. Prosecutors said it was Riley’s fourth DUI conviction.

In exchange for his guilty plea, additional charges were dismissed, including driving while license revoked or suspended for a seventh time, additional counts of aggravated DUI, leaving the scene of an accident, failing to give information or render aid, operating an uninsured vehicle and failure to reduce speed, according to court records.

The latest conviction stems from an incident on Feb. 7, when Woodstock police responded to a call of a traffic crash in the parking lot at Casey’s gas station, authorities said. Officers met with a man who said he was hit by another car while stopped at a red light on Eastwood Drive and Route 14, according to a news release from the McHenry County State’s Attorney’s office.

The man said he got out of his vehicle and engaged with the other driver, who showed signs of intoxication, according to what authorities said the first driver told them. The second driver, Riley, then fled but not before the man whose car was allegedly hit by Riley took a picture of his license plate, according to the prosecutor’s release.

Officers found Riley’s vehicle parked at his apartment complex within an hour, and then found Riley in his apartment, the release said, adding his level of intoxication required emergency aid. The man whose car Riley was accused of hitting later identified Riley as the driver and he was arrested, according to the release.

“Driving under the influence plays a role in 22% of all crashes in Illinois and carries severe consequences not only for the offender but for the victims. The safety and security of our roads remain a top priority,” according to the release.

Riley is required to serve half of his prison term. When released, he will serve one year of mandatory supervised release. He is receiving credit for 183 days of credit spent in the county jail. He also will receive credit for another 70 days, half a day for each of the 140 days spent working, volunteering or participating in self-improvement programs, the order said.