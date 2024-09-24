Letter: What is wrong with trying to ‘Make America Great Again’?

For years, we have heard that Donald Trump and “MAGA Republicans” are a threat to America and to Democracy. The first question is “Why are MAGA Republicans a threat?” A part of the answer is because the Democratic Party cannot see past the failures of their own policies (rising crime, fentanyl deaths, high inflation, mounting government debt, open borders, etc.). Under the current administration, America is in decline, and these trends need to be reversed. So, the second question is “What is wrong with trying to Make America Great Again?”

The Democrats are really saying that Donald Trump and MAGA Republicans are a threat to their party. A “democracy” is 51% ruling over the other 49%. Our country’s Founders knew that a democracy is a poor form of government and set up a Constitutional Republic instead. What the Democrat leadership is trying to do is instill in their voters a fear of losing power and control.

Brian Keller

Johnsburg