Semi driver taken to hospital after tipping truck over on roundabout in Marengo

A man was taken to Sherman Hospital in Elgin with minor injuries after a crash at Route 23 and Harmony Road in Marengo Monday morning. (Photo provided by Marengo Fire & Rescue Districts)

A man went to Advocate Sherman Hospital in Elgin with minor injuries following an early Monday morning semi truck crash in Marengo.

The Marengo Fire & Rescue Districts and the Marengo Police Department arrived at the intersection of Route 23 and Harmony Road about 6 a.m. Monday, said Alex Vucha, communication specialist for the Marengo fire district. The roads intersect at a roundabout just north of the Route 23 and Interstate 90 interchange.

First responders found the semi on its side and it was blocking the roundabout, Vucha said. The truck was the only vehicle involved in the crash. The man who was driving the semi had minor injuries and was taken to Sherman Hospital for more evaluation, Vucha said.

The truck was carrying sand that spilled onto the roadway in the crash, and a heavy-duty wrecker service got called in to right the truck and clean up the sand, Vucha said. The area was clear and opened to traffic about 8 a.m., Vucha said.

The Marengo Police Department is investigating the crash.