Letter: Sports fan show complete lack of respect

I am a football fan. As an 89-year-old, the fall and winter days are brighter for me when the Bears or the Packers play.

I am not a fan of football fans who attend the games. I don’t know who started it, but it is so annoying when you can’t even hear the announcer because somebody told the fans they have to scream and shout so the opposing team are disrupted making their plays.

Those of us who attended St. Mary’s School in Woodstock will remember Coach Stuessy. His greatest teaching in his long sports career was sportsmanship. Today our sports fans show complete lack of respect for each other and for the other team, so prevalent in our society today. How sad.

The players are there to do their best. They will do that regardless of fan interference.

Let’s go back to the Stuessy wisdom.

Respect, sportsmanship, let the players play. They don’t need your noise or your rudeness.

Mary Jean Goulet

Wonder Lake