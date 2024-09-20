Northwest Herald Athlete of the Week: Burlington Central’s Leah Freesemann

Burlington Central's Leah Freesemann keeps the ball in play against Sycamore during the 2023 season in Burlington. (Mark Black for Shaw Local News Network)

Name: Leah Freesemann

School: Burlington Central, sr.

Sport: Volleyball

Why she was selected: Freeseman had seven kills, five aces and a block in a 25-12, 25-8 Fox Valley Conference win over Jacobs on Sept. 12 and surpassed 500 career kills. The Rockets enter Thursday 6-2 overall and 5-2 in the Fox Valley Conference with losses to Crystal Lake Central and Prairie Ridge.

For her performance, Freesemann was chosen as the Northwest Herald Athlete of the Week in an online vote. Here is her Q&A with Northwest Herald sports editor Alex Kantecki:

What did it mean to you to get your 500th kill?

Freesemann: I honestly had no clue how many kills I had or how close I was to reaching 500. When I looked up at the stands after the point, I saw all the signs. I saw my coach and teammates reactions and then I realized what was going on. I almost started to tear up and started to feel so many emotions, but I had to be ready to serve again so I had to keep my head in the game.

After the game, my team gave me some balloons and we took lots of pictures. Celebrating with my team especially felt good because of the fact that these were my teammates that had helped me accomplish this over the years. I couldn’t have done it without them.

What’s been the best part of the season so far?

Freesemann: The team camaraderie is my favorite part of this season. Playing with my best friends for one last time is what really makes this season so special to me.

What has been the key to the team’s fast start?

Freesemann: I think something that helped us get off to a faster start this season is that our team has a lot of seniors and returning players that have played together for a long time. So our connections and teamwork are just getting stronger.

If you were stuck on a deserted island, what three things would you bring with you?

Freesemann: If I was stuck on a deserted island I would bring a strawberry acai refresher, a beach towel and tanning lotion.

Who is your funniest teammate?

Freesemann: My funniest teammate is Julia Johnson. When I need someone on the court to make me laugh or laugh about something before the game, it’s always Julia.

What sport that you don’t compete in would you be good at?

Freesemann: This summer my boyfriend started teaching me how to golf. I’m not great at it yet, but I think I could be good if I keep playing.

If you could change one thing about high school volleyball, what would it be?

Freesemann: I think boys volleyball should be added to our school.

What is your most prized possession?

Freesemann: My No. 1 prized possession is definitely my family and friends. I cherish these people in my life, and I’m so thankful for their support with not only volleyball but even just in life these people mean and do so much for me.

What is something that a lot of people don’t know about you?

Freesemann: Something that not many people know about me is that I love to travel. I grew up going to national parks around the country with my family and ever since I’ve wanted to go back and see even more new places.