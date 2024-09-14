Letter: Thank you to Mike ‘Iron Mike’ Lesperance

I would like to thank Mike (Iron Mike) Lesperance, Nunda Township highway commissioner, and his crew for the beautiful job they did trimming the trees along Rawson Bridge Road in Cary. This job was well overdue. It is a pleasure to drive on this road now, without fear of falling limbs hitting my vehicle.

I also noticed that as long as Mike has been highway commissioner, he has addressed many issues he notices on his daily drives around Nunda Township. He and his crew have taken care of culvert issues, pot holes, crumbling concrete and asphalt, as well as tree trimming just to name a few. I am proud to have Mike Lesperance as my Highway Commissioner. Keep up the good work, Mike!

Ray Clark

McHenry