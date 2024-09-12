Woman accused of performing dental work without license, tampering with office computer in McHenry County

A woman is accused of tampering with a computer at the Bull Valley dentist office where she had worked and of performing “prescription-grade teeth whitening” elsewhere without a medical license.

Lizbeth Sanchez, 33, of Round Lake, is charged with two counts of practicing medicine without a license, Class 4 felonies, and five counts of computer tampering, according to the criminal complaint filed by McHenry police in McHenry County court. A Class 4 felony is punishable by probation or up to three years in prison and fines.

Between Dec. 29, 2022, and Jan. 9, 2024, Sanchez allegedly “knowingly and unlawfully performed dental services without a license to practice medicine in that said defendant advertised and performed prescription-grade teeth-whitening services while not under direct supervision or direction of a licensed medical professional,” according to the complaint.

Between Feb. 1, 2017, and Jan. 9, 2024, she allegedly “knowingly and unlawfully added the program Chrome Desktop to the computer system of [a dentist office] without the consent or permission from the business owner,” according to the complaint. She allegedly used the program to “remotely access the computer system” at the dentistry “in an unauthorized manner and proceeded to do so following her employment termination,” according to the complaint.

Sanchez is accused of using the program remotely and changing “employment records in an effort to conceal the various times she remotely accessed the computer system in an unauthorized manner,” according to the complaint. She also allegedly accessed her “family’s customer account, making accounting adjustments to reduce” by $400 money owed to the dentistry and “order unauthorized medical supplies,” according to the complaint.

An employee from the dental office reported to police that Sanchez was performing the teeth-whitening services after leaving the dental office at another location. Sanchez is not accused of performing teeth whitening at the Bull Valley dental office, McHenry police public affairs officer Ashley O’Herron said.

Sanchez turned herself in to the McHenry police station Tuesday.