Support Toys for Tots, and possibly win a Jeep, with Jeeps on the Run raffle

Attendees at the 2023 Jeep on the Run Toys for Tots Run Afterparty check out the raffle prize, a 2023 Jeep. Sales are now open for the 2024 raffle drawing. (Photo Provided by Brandon Wilk)

Raffle tickets are now on sale for the 12th annual Jeeps on the Run Toys for Tots Run event at the Marriott Lincolnshire Resort. This year’s giveaway is a 2024 Jeep Wrangler.

Jeeps on the Run, a club for Jeep owners based in McHenry, sells a maximum of 3,000 tickets for the annual raffle, club co-founder Mike Missak said. More information on Jeeps on the Run and tickets for the Toys for Tots Run raffle, which are $20, are available at jeepsontherun.com.

The tickets also will be sold at pop-up events through Dec. 1, when the winning ticket is pulled, Missak said. Those events can be found at the club’s Jeeps on the Run Facebook group.

“We’ve raffled off Jeeps for the past seven years,” Missak said, including used and leased vehicles. For three years, the group has raffled off a new Jeep from Ray Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram in Fox Lake.

Since Ray Scarpelli and Ray Auto Group began sponsoring the Toys for Tots Run, they have donated about $250,000 to the program, Missak said, adding that all funds collected via the raffle ticket sale go to Lake & McHenry County Toys For Tots.

The Jeep raffle is set for 4 p.m. Dec. 1 at the Marriott Lincolnshire as part of the Toys for Tots Run Afterparty. Winners do not need to be present to win, and tickets are sold up to the drawing.

The Toys for Tots Run itself also is an annual event that involves a police-escorted procession of Jeeps – many of them decorated – starting at 8 a.m. Dec. 1 from the Ray dealership in Fox Lake to the Marriott Lincolnshire, where Toys for Tots donations are dropped off. Registration is required and costs $30 per car, with each Jeep owner asked to bring at least one toy to donate.

For information or to register for the Toys for Tots Run, visit the Jeeps on the Run website. Raffle ticket purchasers do not need to participate in the Toys for Tots Jeep Run to win.