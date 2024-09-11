9/11 remembrances will mark anniversary in McHenry County

Members of the McHenry Township District Fire District participated Monday, Sept. 11, 2023, in the city's annual 9/11 remembrance ceremony at Veterans Memorial Park. (Janelle Walker)

The 23rd anniversary of the Sept. 11 attacks will be marked during various ceremonies Wednesday in the McHenry County area.

Algonquin: The Algonquin-Lake in the Hills Fire Protection District will host a public remembrance ceremony at 7:30 a.m. Wednesday at Riverfront Park, 201 N Harrison St., Algonquin.

Carpentersville: Join the Carpentersville Fire Department in the 23rd anniversary of the National Day of Service and Remembrance 8:30 a.m. Wednesday at Carpentersville Fire Station 91, 213 Spring St.

Johnsburg: McHenry-Johnsburg Moose Lodge #691 and Moose Riders group will host a Patriot Day remembrance of those who lost their lives on Sept. 11, 2001, at 9 a.m. Wednesday at Old National Bank, 3805 N. Johnsburg Road, across from McHenry Township Fire Protection District Station 2. A placement of flags will precede the ceremony starting at 8 a.m. Wednesday.

McHenry: The city of McHenry will host a 9/11 Memorial Ceremony at 9 a.m. Wednesday at Veteran’s Memorial Park in honor of those who gave their lives at the World Trade Center, Pentagon and in Pennsylvania.

Wauconda: Remembrance ceremony at 9 a.m. Wednesday, at Heroes of Freedom Memorial, East Liberty and Main streets, Wauconda.