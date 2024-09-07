Marian Central boys soccer rallies for 1st win of season: Friday’s Northwest Herald sports roundup

Boys soccer

Marian Central 3, Harvest Christian 2: At Elgin, the Hurricanes (1-2-1) scored three second-half goals after trailing 2-0 at halftime to beat the Lions and earn their first win of the season.

Anthony Cutrona, Henry Bonnet and Mac DeLozier scored for Marian. Dustin Emmert made six saves in the second-half shutout.

Rockford East 2, Huntley 0: At Huntley, the Red Raiders dropped to 1-2-2 with a nonconference loss.

Girls golf

Marian Central wins triangular: At Kankakee Elks in St. Anne, Jordan Cheng carded a 45 to lead the Hurricanes to Chicagoland Christian Conference wins over Bishop McNamara and Timothy Christian. Marian had a 193, Bishop McNamara a 233 and Timothy Christian a 271.

Zoe Karlen shot a 46 for Marian, Nina Notaro had a 49 and Dakota Norwich had a 53.

Carmel 181, Woodstock North co-op 239: At Pine Meadow in Mundelein, the Thunder fell in a nonconference dual.

Mary Spinelli had a 57 and Angela Pecoraro added a 58 in the loss.