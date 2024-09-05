Richmond-Burton girls volleyball remains perfect: Wednesday’s Northwest Herald sports roundup

Girls volleyball

Richmond-Burton 2, Woodstock 0: At Woodstock, the Rockets stayed undefeated on the season with a 25-8, 25-15 Kishwaukee River Conference win. Lane Cooley had 10 digs and two aces for R-B (5-0, 3-0), Elissa Furlan earned nine kills and four aces, while Dani Hopp had 10 kills to beat the Blue Streaks (3-5, 1-2).

Sandwich 2, Harvard 0: At Sandwich, the Hornets couldn’t hang on in a 25-16, 25-16 KRC loss. Mindy Krasinski had four kills and eight digs. Emma Kizer earned 11 digs for Harvard (0-5, 0-3).

Plano 2, Marengo 1: At Marengo, the Indians’ comeback fell short in their 25-21, 18-25, 26-24 KRC loss. Abigail Paiz had 16 digs for Marengo (4-5, 1-2), Leila Becovic had 14 kills, while Emma Castro had 20 assists and four aces.

Boys soccer

McHenry 1, North Chicago 0: At the Wauconda Tournament, Marko Stojich scored the Warriors’ lone goal to lead to a tournament win. Mason Bertone made five saves in net for McHenry’s (1-2) first win of the season.

Palatine 1, Crystal Lake South 0: At the Wauconda Tournament, the Gators (3-2) dropped their second match of the season. Noah Dunteman made six saves, while Patryk Pocica finished with three saves.

Johnsburg 2, Sandwich 0: At Johnsburg, the Skyhawks (1-2, 1-1) picked up their first KRC win of the season.

Vernon Hills 3, Cary-Grove 2: At the Grant Tournament, Cole Waddell and Ethan Doyle each scored for the Trojans (1-1) in their tournament loss.

Harvard 1, Grant 0: At the Grant Tournament, Bryan Gorostieta scored in the first half off an assist from William Salgado to lead the Hornets to a tournament win. Ricardo Flores made five saves in net for Harvard (2-3).

Girls tennis

Woodstock 5, Dundee-Crown 2: At Carpentersville, the Blue Streaks picked up a nonconference win. No. 1 singles player Amina Idris won 6-1, 6-2, while No. 3 singles player Naiya Patel took her match 7-6 (5), 6-2.

No. 2 doubles pair Daphne Oliveira/Jessica Vorpahl took their match 6-3, 6-3, No. 3 doubles duo Anne Perez/Elise Raymond won theirs 6-4, 6-1, while No. 4 doubles duo Tessa Raymond/Gabby Parquette won 6-1, 6-0.

The Chargers’ No. 2 singles player Daphne Oliveira took her match 6-3, 6-3, while No. 1 doubles duo Sasha Bozovic/McKenna Fernstrom won 6-3, 6-2.

Johnsburg 6, McHenry 1: At McHenry, the Skyhawks picked up a commanding nonconference win.

Boys golf

Jacobs 155, Cary-Grove 158: At Foxford Hills in Cary, Logan Henning shot a match-best 34 to lead the Golden Eagles to a Fox Valley Conference win. Boah Deremo finished second with a 39, and Chase Garden earned a 40. Luke Johnson had a 42, while Barrett Rennell and Braden Behren each finished with 43s.

Conner Lentz led the Trojans with a 37. Thomas Miranda earned a 39. Kevin Gossman shot a 40, Joey Boldt had a 42, and Brock Iverson finished with a 44.

Crystal Lake Central 153, Dundee-Crown 157: At Bonnie Dundee in Carpentersville, Asher Johnson led the Tigers with a 36 to pick up an FVC win. Tommy Laird finished right behind with a 37, and Charles Polash finished with a 39.

Kai Klancnik led the Chargers with a 36. Jared Russell earned a 37, Ethan Ward shot a 41, while Grant Meyer finished with a 43.

Woodstock co-op 187, Harvard 222: At Abbey Springs in Fontana-On-Geneva, Wisc., Brady Yergens led the Woodstock co-op by shooting a 39.

Girls golf

Prairie Ridge 179, Burlington Central 194: At Turnberry in Lakewood, Jenna Albanese led the Wolves and all golfers by shooting a 40. Grace Mertel finished with a 44, Lily Myers had a 47, and Carly Koeppen earned a 48.

Lexi Gibson led the Rockets with a 44, while Rita Gangavarapu, Sydney Cavallari and Audrey Lafleur each had 50s. Gisele Shahzada finished with a 52.

Crystal Lake Central co-op 158, Jacobs 187: At Randall Oaks in West Dundee, Madeline Trannel led Central to a FVC win with a 34, Rylee Rud added a 39, while Delaney Medlyn had a 41.

Natalie Zimmerman shot a 43 for the Golden Eagles. Kate Maurus finished with a 45, and Nicole Heims had a 48.

Huntley 171, Hampshire 182: At Randall Oaks in West Dundee, Kinsey Hayes shot a match-low 40 to lead the Red Raiders to an FVC win. Maddie Sloan and Taryn Rainey each earned 42s, while Keegan Smith finished with a 47.

Kaylee Seo led the Whip-Purs with a 43, while Madison Bilek shot a 44. Maddie Franz earned a 46 and Estancia Arenas a 49.

Marengo 210, Hinckley-Big Rock 274: At Marengo Ridge, Maggie Hanson shot a match-low 47 to lead Marengo to a win. Katie Hanson earned a 53, while Gabby Gieseke finished third with a 54. Kiley Brady shot a 56, Charlotte Machac earned a 61, while Ari Rodriquez had a 63.

Richmond-Burton 233, Sandwich 279: At Nippersink in Genoa City, Wisc., Meadow Rosendahl shot a 55 to lead the Rockets (3-1, 1-0) to a KRC win. Alyssa Beres finished with a 58, while Julia Londberg finished with a 59.