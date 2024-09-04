Northwest Herald boys cross country preview: Five to watch in 2024

Woodstock’s Ellery Shutt, (right) Cary-Grove’s Jameson Tenopir (center) and Huntley’s Tommy Nitz (left) round a flag as they compete in Saturday's McHenry County Cross Country Invite at McHenry Township Park in Johnsburg. Both Tenopir and Nitz are some of the top returning runners in the area this season. (Gregory Shaver/Gregory Shaver)

Here are five runners to watch in the 2024 season for Northwest Herald boys cross country teams.

Huntley's Tommy Nitz

Tommy Nitz, Huntley, sr.

The back-to-back Northwest Herald Boys Cross Country Runner of the Year returns to finish a decorated career. He earned Class 3A all-state honors after placing 21st at the state meet for the Red Raiders. Nitz will try to repeat as a Fox Valley Conference and regional champion, build upon his eighth-place sectional finish and place higher at the state meet.

Jacobs' Max Sudrzynski

Max Sudrzynski, Jacobs, sr.

After making major strides as a junior, Sudrzynski comes back with a goal of not only making the state meet, but doing damage there. He finished third at the FVC Meet and at the Class 3A Palatine Regional for Jacobs before failing to qualify for state. Sudrzynski should continue his progression to being one of the top runners in the area.

Cary-Grove's Jameson Tenopir

Jameson Tenopir, Cary-Grove, jr.

Tenopir proved himself to be one of the top young runners in the area last season and will try to take the next step this year for the Trojans. He finished fourth at the FVC Meet, second in the Class 3A Grant Regional, 12th at the Hoffman Estates Sectional and 86th at the state meet last year. Tenopir looks to move up after earning Northwest Herald All-Area second-team honors as a sophomore.

Crystal Lake South's Joey Gonzalez

Joey Gonzlaez, Crystal Lake South, jr.

Gonzalez will look to continue his progression after earning All-Area second-team recognition last season. He took 10th at the FVC Meet, fifth at the Class 2A Woodstock North Regional, 16th at the Woodstock Sectional and 78th at the state meet. He’ll be a major leader for the Gators’ push toward the top half of the FVC.

Hampshire's Jack Sheets

Jack Sheets, Hampshire, sr.

Sheets showed promise in his junior season and figures to continue to do so in his final high school season. He took 13th at the FVC Meet, sixth at the Class 3A Hampshire Regional and 50th at the Lake Park Sectional. Sheets will try to lead a veteran Whip-Purs squad looking to make a push in the FVC.