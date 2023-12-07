2023 Northwest Herald Boys Cross Country Runner of the Year: Huntley’s Tommy Nitz

Huntley’s Tommy Nitz wins the 2023 Fox Valley Conference Boys Cross Country Meet at Plato Park in Elgin. Nitz repeats as the Northwest Herald Boys Cross Country Runner of the Year after earning Class 3A All-State honors. (Patrick Kunzer for Shaw Local/Patrick Kunzer for Shaw Local)

Huntley junior Tommy Nitz crossed the finish line at Peoria’s Detweiller Park on Nov. 4 and knew he had fulfilled his goal.

A teammate told him before the last 400 meters where he was in the Class 3A boys field at the IHSA Cross Country State Meet. Nitz made the proper adjustments, moving up a few spots to finish 21st in 14:42.48, earning him All-State status.

It was a fitting finish to another strong season by Nitz, who repeats as the Northwest Herald Boys Cross Country Runner of the Year.

Nitz repeated as Fox Valley Conference Meet champion, then won the Hampshire Regional but ran into some trouble at the Lake Park Sectional. Early in that race, another runner clipped his left heel and the back part of his shoe went under his heel.

Nitz tried, unsuccessfully, to get the shoe back in place as he ran. So he finished the race with one shoe on and one partially on, taking eighth place to get him to state.

Nitz answered a few questions from Northwest Herald sports writer Joe Stevenson about who the Bears should draft, his choice in footwear, Christmas movies and his training sessions with his friend, Will Gelon of Prairie Ridge.

What will you remember most about your season?

Nitz: It would have to be postseason, especially sectionals and state. At sectionals, I ran the whole race with basically one spike, and state I accomplished my long term goal of being All-State.

What happened in the Lake Park Sectional, and how did you manage to get through that with one shoe not fully on your foot?

Nitz: My spike got clipped at the first turn and had to run pretty much the whole race with it half off my foot. I managed to get through it by the adrenaline it gave me and thoughts of [the] next week’s state meet.

What is the nicest Christmas gift you ever received?

Nitz: An iPhone 7 a couple of years ago.

What sport that you don’t compete in would you be good at?

Nitz: Basketball, I’m joining a rec league with some of my teammates.

What was the last really good book you read?

Nitz: “The Glass Castle” by Jeannette Walls.

What are three of your favorite Christmas movies?

Nitz: “Elf,” “Home Alone” and “Die Hard.”

What is one of your biggest pet peeves?

Nitz: Slow drivers.

As a Bears’ fan, who would you like to see them pick if they land at No. 1 in the NFL Draft?

Nitz: Marvin Harrison Jr.

What kind of running shoes do you prefer and how did pick them?

Nitz: Right now, I’m running in Nike Infinitys. I’ve always been a Nike running shoe guy. I started with Pegasus, tried Invincibles, then gave Infinitys a try, and I’m happy with them.

Prairie Ridge’s Will Gelon, left, embraces Huntley’s Tommy Nitz after the Fox Valley Conference Boys Cross Country Meet at Plato Park in Elgin. The two are close friends who often train together on weekends. (Patrick Kunzer for Shaw Local/Patrick Kunzer for Shaw Local)

How did you and Prairie Ridge’s Will Gelon get started with weekend training runs?

Nitz: Will and I played 8U baseball together, so we always knew each other. I saw him at an indoor meet before freshman year track, and that’s where we reconnected. Then we started training together on most weekends ever since.

Did you know when you finished in the Class 3A boys race at the state meet that you were in as an All-State runner (top 25)?

Nitz: I did. My teammate Luke Grubbs told me I was 27th at the bottom of the final hill, and I passed multiple people so I knew when I crossed the finish line I did it.

How well do you sleep the night before a big race?

Nitz: I try to get to at least 8 hours of sleep a night before.

What is your favorite class in school?

Nitz: Woodworking with Mr. O’Neil. It’s a fun class, and it is just a break from all the tougher classes throughout the day.

What would be your baseball walk-up song?

Nitz: “All of the Lights” by Kanye West, featuring Rihanna and Kid Cudi.