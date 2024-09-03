Northwest Herald girls volleyball preview: 5 to watch in 2024

Huntley's Georgia Watson sends a shot past Barrington's Hope Regas during the 2022 season at Dundee-Crown in Carpentersville. Watson, a Kentucky commit, hopes to lead the Red Raiders to their third straight Fox Valley Conference title this fall. (Karen Naess for Shaw Local )

Maizy Agnello, Prairie Ridge, so., OH

Agnello was among the Fox Valley Conference’s top offensive players as a freshman with 259 kills, 22 aces, 28 blocks and 170 digs. The Wolves made it the furthest of any area team last year, ending their season in the Class 3A sectional finals. Agnello was a Northwest Herald All-Area honorable mention pick.

Alex Hopp, Richmond-Burton, sr., S

Hopp was second among all area players last fall with 739 assists, adding 75 aces and 145 digs as the Rockets went undefeated in the Kishwaukee River Conference for their first conference title since 2016. Hopp, who earned All-Area second-team honors last year, is committed to Wisconsin-Oshkosh.

Morgan Johnson, Crystal Lake South, sr., OH

Johnson has been a consistent source of scoring throughout her career and trailed only graduate Gabby Wire on the Gators last year with 219 kills. Johnson tacked on 65 aces, 15 blocks and 254 digs for South, which tied for third in the FVC. She earned All-Area honorable mention.

Mykaela Wallen, Crystal Lake Central, sr., OH

Wallen brings lots of energy, experience and production to the Tigers, who finished as the FVC runner-up last season. Wallen, an All-Area second-team selection, was among the FVC’s top offensive players with 315 kills, 305 digs and 56 aces.

Georgia Watson, Huntley, sr., OH

Watson, who is committed to NCAA Division I Kentucky, will look to end her high school career on a high note after tallying 218 kills, 26 blocks and 31 aces last year. The talented outside hitter was an All-Area-season team selection as the Red Raiders won back-to-back FVC championships.