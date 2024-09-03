Northwest Herald girls cross country preview: Five to watch in 2024

Crystal Lake Central’s Hadley Ferrero runs in last season's Class 2A Woodstock Sectional meet at Emricson Park. Ferrero will be one of the top returners in the McHenry County area this season. (Patrick Kunzer for Shaw Local/Patrick Kunzer for Shaw Local)

Here are five runners to watch in the 2024 season for Northwest Herald girls cross country teams.

Hadley Ferrero, Crystal Lake Central, sr.

Ferrero will try to cap her career with another strong season for the Tigers. The 2021 Northwest Herald Girls Cross Country Runner of the Year finished runner-up in the Fox Valley Conference Meet, won the Class 2A Woodstock North Regional, took second in the Woodstock Sectional and 21st at state. She’s earned first team Northwest Herald All-Area all three years.

Skyler Ferrero, Crystal Lake Central, so.

Skyler Ferrero and her sister Hadley should make a dynamic duo for Central. Skyler impressed in her freshman season with a fourth-place finish at the FVC Meet, along with eighth at regionals, 14th at sectionals and 68th at state. She made first team all-area as a freshman last season.

Haley Rahman, Huntley, so.

Rahman was one of the top promising freshmen in the area last season and should continue her success this season. She won the Class 3A Hampshire Regional, finished 21st in the Lake Park Sectional, where Huntley qualified in third place as a team, and then was 45th in the state meet. Rahman will try to help the Red Raiders win another FVC title and earn a first team All-Area honor again.

Abby Burke, Burlington Central, sr.

After another state run, Burke is ready to finish her career by making Rockets history. She placed 37th at the Class 2A state meet last year, up from 58th when she competed as a sophomore. Burke will manage being a leader for the Rockets while also contending for championships at meets.

Olivia Pinta, Crystal Lake South, sr.

Pinta returns as not only one of the top runners in South’s lineup but in the FVC. She placed fourth at the Class 2A Woodstock North Regional, 11th at the Woodstock Sectional and 37th at the state meet. She’ll be a major returner for a Gators lineup ready to make some noise in the FVC.