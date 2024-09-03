McHenry VFW Commander Ben Keefe dies at 50; started Queen of Hearts game, ran weekly drawings: ‘Huge loss’

Ben Keefe, left, commander at the McHenry VFW Post 4600, reads off the name pulled and card picked for the posts weekly Queen of Hearts game on Aug. 27. Keefe died early Monday morning. (Janelle Walker)

Chad Miller held a moment of silence Monday night at McHenry’s American Legion Post 491 for Ben Keefe.

Keefe, 50, commander at the McHenry VFW Post 4600 for the past three years, died early Monday morning. Volunteers preparing for the VFW’s annual Labor Day picnic were told of his death about 11 a.m. Monday when McHenry police officers arrived at the post to break the news, said Mike Kinnerk, senior vice commander.

Miller, commander at the American Legion, and Ralph Brandt, commander of the Polish Legion of American Veterans Post 188, were at the VFW hall on Monday for the picnic and to meet with Keefe before learning of his death.

“It is a huge loss. Ben did so much for the VFW,” including building the club’s weekly Queen of Hearts game, Kinnerk said. Because of that charitable game started by Keefe, not only has the VFW been allowed to expand and upgrade the building, but it has also donated “well more than $1 million” to veterans programs in McHenry County, he said. Keefe was also known for handling the game’s weekly drawings, which were streamed live.

“He guided us through the pandemic, being closed, keeping the bar and the kitchen going all while getting us new members,” Kinnerk said. “He has been the face of the McHenry VFW for the past five years.”

Kinnerk, who will take over as post commander, said the Queen of Hearts game would continue as Keefe would want it to, including the drawing planned for Tuesday night.

Keefe had told the Northwest Herald in February that the first Queen of Hearts game was meant to raise funds allowing the VFW to replace some HVAC equipment. Since that first game, not only has the heating and cooling been fixed, but the parking lot, dining room, and outdoor patios have also seen makeovers in addition to the charitable contributions.

Memorials to Keefe began appearing on social media Monday afternoon, with outpourings of grief from those who knew him.

McHenry Mayor Wayne Jett and Keefe were close friends and had spent Sunday together putting up signs for the upcoming RISEUp Music Festival. Keefe had called Jett Sunday night, “to say I love you and appreciate your friendship,” Jett said. The mayor is working to set up GoFundMe and a bank account to raise money for Keefe’s family.

Following the moment of silence, Miller spoke about Keefe.

“At 50 years old, God decided it was time for him to come home. He was an awesome man who did a lot of good for the VFW,” Miller said.

According to his Facebook page, Keefe was in the U.S. Army, serving out of Fort Drum, New York, with the 10th Mountain Division from August 1992 to December 1994. He served overseas in Somalia.

Funeral services are pending.