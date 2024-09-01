Northwest Herald daily prep sports schedule for week of Sept. 2

Here is the schedule of upcoming games and matches for the week of Sept. 2 in the McHenry County area.

Monday, Sept. 2

Boys soccer: Woodstock at Wheaton Academy, 4 p.m.; Prairie Ridge at Woodstock North, 4:30 p.m.

Tuesday, Sept. 3

Volleyball: Crystal Lake South at Burlington Central, McHenry at Cary-Grove, Crystal Lake Central at Dundee-Crown, Prairie Ridge at Hampshire, Jacobs at Huntley, 5:30 p.m.; Richmond-Burton at Antioch, Harvest Christian at Marian Central, 6 p.m.; Lakes at Johnsburg, 7 p.m.

Boys soccer: Marian Central at Winnebago, Marengo at Stillman Valley, Crystal Lake South vs. Zion-Benton at Wauconda Tournament, DeKalb at Crystal Lake Central, 4:30 p.m.; Sycamore at Burlington Central, 6 p.m.; Lake Zurich at Jacobs, Rolling Meadows at Huntley, Bartlett at Hampshire, 6:30 p.m.; Dundee-Crown at Elk Grove, 6:45 p.m.; Cary-Grove, Harvard at Grant Tournament, TBA

Boys golf: Burlington Central, Dundee-Crown, Hampshire, Huntley, Jacobs at Geneva Invite (Elgin CC), 1 p.m.; Hampshire at Prairie Ridge (Turnberry), Marengo, Plano at Johnsburg Triangular (Boone Creek), Richmond-Burton at Sandwich (Edgebrook), 4 p.m.

Girls golf: Burlington Central, Dundee-Crown, Hampshire, Huntley, Jacobs at Geneva Invite (Elgin Country Club), Marengo at McHenry (Boone Creek), Prairie Ridge at Rolling Meadows (Arlington Lakes), Johnsburg, Marengo at Plano Triangular (Cedardell), 4 p.m.

Girls tennis: Marian Central at Wheaton Academy, Wauconda at Johnsburg, Crystal Lake South at Belvidere North, Grayslake North at Crystal Lake Central, Hampshire at Woodstock, 4:30 p.m.

Boys cross country: Richmond-Burton at Plano Meet, 4 p.m.; Johnsburg, Woodstock North, Marian Central at Johnsburg Triangular (at McHenry Township Park), 4:30 p.m.

Girls cross country: Richmond-Burton at Plano Meet, 4 p.m.; Johnsburg, Woodstock North, Marian Central at Johnsburg Triangular (at McHenry Township Park), 4:30 p.m.

Flag football: Hampshire at McHenry, Jacobs at Dundee-Crown, 6 p.m.

Wednesday, Sept. 4

Volleyball: Harvard at Sandwich, Johnsburg at Woodstock North, Plano at Marengo, Richmond-Burton at Woodstock, 6 p.m.

Boys soccer: Christian Heritage at Marian Central, Woodstock North at Plano, Woodstock at Marengo, Crystal Lake South vs. Palatine at Wauconda Tournament, McHenry vs. North Chicago at Wauconda Classic, Sandwich at Johnsburg, 4:30 p.m.; Cary-Grove, Harvard at Grant Tournament, TBA

Girls tennis: Johnsburg at McHenry, 4 p.m.; North Chicago at Prairie Ridge, Woodstock at Dundee-Crown, 4:30 p.m.

Boys golf: Jacobs at Cary-Grove (Foxford Hills), Crystal Lake Central at Dundee-Crown (Bonnie Dundee), Woodstock North co-op at Harvard (Plum Tree), Woodstock North co-op at Marian Central (Bull Valley), 4 p.m.

Girls golf: Burlington Central at Prairie Ridge (Turnberry), Crystal Lake Central co-op at Jacobs (Randall Oaks), Huntley at Hampshire (Randall Oaks), Harvard at Woodstock North co-op, Hinckley-Big Rock at Marengo (Marengo Ridge), Sandwich at Richmond-Burton (Nippersink), 4 p.m.

Girls swimming: Crystal Lake South co-op at St. Viator, McHenry at Woodstock North co-op Invite, 5 p.m.

Thursday, Sept. 5

Volleyball: Burlington Central at Crystal Lake Central, Cary-Grove at Jacobs, Crystal Lake South at Hampshire, Dundee-Crown at McHenry, Huntley at Prairie Ridge, 5:30 p.m.; Carmel at Marian Central, 6 p.m.; Marengo at Rockford Christian, 6:30 p.m.

Boys soccer: Richmond-Burton at Marian Central, Marengo at Crystal Lake Central, McHenry at Wauconda, 4:30 p.m.; Dundee-Crown at Johnsburg, Jacobs at Barrington Tournament, 5 p.m.; Woodstock, Burlington Central at Woodstock Tournament, 6 p.m.; Prairie Ridge at Carmel, 6:30 p.m.; Cary-Grove, Harvard at Grant Tournament, Huntley, Woodstock North at Huntley Quad, TBA

Girls tennis: Dundee-Crown at Crystal Lake South, Crystal Lake Central at Huntley, McHenry at Hampshire, Jacobs at Prairie Ridge, Rockford Christian at Marengo, 4:30 p.m.; Lake Zurich at Cary-Grove, 4:45 p.m.

Boys golf: Burlington Central at Prairie Ridge (Turnberry CC), Crystal Lake South at Hampshire (Randall Oaks), Dundee-Crown at McHenry (McHenry CC), Harvard at Rockford Christian (Aldeen), Grayslake North at Johnsburg, Belvidere at Marengo (Marengo Ridge), 4 p.m.

Girls golf: Burlington Central at Prairie Ridge (Turnberry), Crystal Lake Central co-op at Lake Zurich (Village Green), Dundee-Crown at McHenry (Boone Creek), Johnsburg, Sandwich at Woodstock North co-op Triangular (Crystal Woods), 4 p.m.

Girls swimming: Huntley at St. Charles East, 5 p.m.

Flag football: Dundee-Crown at Round Lake, 5:30 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 6

Football: Burlington Central at Dundee-Crown, Crystal Lake Central at Cary-Grove, Prairie Ridge at Crystal Lake South, Jacobs at Hampshire, McHenry at Huntley, Richmond-Burton at Quincy Notre Dame, Chicago Prosser at Woodstock North, Milledgeville at Alden-Hebron, 7 p.m.; Reed-Custer at Harvard, Mundelein at Johnsburg, Peotone at Marengo, Rensselaer Central (Ind.) at Woodstock, Chicago DePaul at Marian Central, 7:30 p.m.

Boys soccer: Marian Central at Harvest Christian, Huntley, Woodstock North at Huntley Quad, 4:30 p.m.; Woodstock, Burlington Central at Woodstock Tournament, 6 p.m.

Girls golf: Marian Central at Bishop McNamara, 4 p.m.

Volleyball: Hampshire, Woodstock at Hoffman Estates Invite, 5 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 7

Volleyball: McHenry at Rochelle Tournament, Richmond-Burton at Grayslake Central Invite, 8 a.m.; Hampshire, Woodstock at Hoffman Estates Invites, 9 a.m.; Cary-Grove, Crystal Lake Central, Marian Central at Jacobs Invite, TBA

Boys soccer: DeKalb at Hampshire, 9 a.m.; Harlem at Dundee-Crown, 10 a.m.; Rolling Meadows at Crystal Lake Central, Kaneland at Johnsburg, noon; McHenry at Wauconda Classic, 4:30 p.m.; Jacobs at Barrington Tournament, Woodstock, Burlington Central at Woodstock Tournament, 6 p.m.; Crystal Lake South at Wauconda Tournament, Huntley, Woodstock North at Huntley Quad, TBA

Boys golf: Burlington Central, Crystal Lake Central, Crystal Lake South, Dundee-Crown, Huntley, McHenry, Prairie Ridge at Cary-Grove Invite at Cary-Grove Invite (Foxford Hills), 8 a.m.; Hampshire, Harvard, Jacobs at Rockford East Invite (Aldeen), 8:30 a.m.

Girls golf: Burlington Central at Glenbard East Invite (Glendale), 8 a.m.

Girls swimming: Crystal Lake South co-op, Huntley at Woodstock North Invite, 10 a.m.

Girls tennis: Cary-Grove at Cary-Grove Invitational, 8 a.m.; Prairie Ridge at St. Francis, McHenry, Marian Central at Vernon Hills Invitational, Woodstock at Harlem Invitational, 8:30 a.m.; Crystal Lake Central, Woodstock North at Crystal Lake Central Quad, Crystal Lake South at Crystal Lake South Quad, 9 a.m.

Boys cross country: Crystal Lake South, Cary-Grove, McHenry, Harvard, Johnsburg, Woodstock, Marian Central at Crystal Lake South Invitational (at Veteran Acres Park), 8 a.m.; Burlington Central, Hampshire at Harlem Invitational, Huntley, Prairie Ridge at St. Charles East Invitational, Woodstock North at Oregon, 9 a.m.

Girls cross country: Crystal Lake South, Cary-Grove, McHenry, Harvard, Johnsburg, Woodstock, Marian Central at Crystal Lake South Invitational (at Veteran Acres Park), 8 a.m.; Burlington Central, Hampshire at Harlem Invitational, Huntley, Prairie Ridge at St. Charles East Invitational, Woodstock North at Oregon, 9 a.m.

Flag football: McHenry at Larkin, Dundee-Crown vs. Willowbrook at Willowbrook Quad, 9 a.m.; Hampshire vs. Bartlett at Larkin Quad, South Elgin at Jacobs, 10 a.m.; Hampshire vs. Larkin at Larkin Quad, Elgin at Jacobs, 11 a.m.; Dundee-Crown vs. Jefferson at Willowbrook Quad, noon; Dundee-Crown vs. Stevenson at Willowbrook Quad, 2 p.m.