Huntley’s Tommy Nitz, Haley Rahman win McHenry County XC Meet: Saturday’s Northwest Herald sports roundup

Boys cross country

McHenry County Meet: At McHenry Township Park in Johnsburg, Huntley’s Tommy Nitz won the 3-mile race by almost 10 seconds with a time of 16:18.90, followed by Cary-Grove’s Jameson Tenopir (16:28.46) in second and Woodstock’s Ellery Shutt (16:44.80) in third.

Nitz joins 2019 champion Ian Geisler as the Red Raiders’ only two county champions in the boys race.

Crystal Lake Central won the team title with 60 points, Huntley (73) was runner-up and Prairie Ridge (79) was third. McHenry (91) was fourth, Crystal Lake South (100) was fifth, C-G (119) was sixth and Richmond-Burton (168) was seventh.

[ Photos: 2024 McHenry County Cross Country Invite ]

Also placing in the top 12 were Central’s Jackie Clark (fifth place) and Amana Omale (11th), South’s Joseph Gonzalez (sixth) and Adam Strombom (seventh), Prairie Ridge’s Steven Randles (eighth), Huntley’s Andrew Raistrick (ninth) and McHenry’s Nate Martin (10th) and Myles Wagner (12th).

Woodstock’s Ellery Shutt, Cary-Grove’s Jameson Tenopir and Huntley’s Tommy Nitz break away from the pack as they compete in the boys race of the McHenry County Cross Country Invite on Saturday at McHenry Township Park in Johnsburg. (Gregory Shaver/Gregory Shaver)

Kane County Invite: At Geneva, Dundee-Crown’s Joseph Hillyer placed fourth with a time of 16:05.30. Kaneland’s Evan Nosek won in 15:20.70.

Hampshire’s Jack Sheets took ninth and Burlington Central’s Jayden Beecroft was 13th. Dundee-Crown’s Josh Michalski was 16th and Hampshire’s Nolan Sheets was 18th.

EIU Showdown: At Neuqua Valley, Jacobs’ Max Sudrzynski finished fifth with a time of 15:44.86. Also for Jacobs, Isaac Pepin was 16th.

Girls cross country

McHenry County Meet: At McHenry Township Park, Huntley’s Haley Rahman won the 3-mile race with a time of 20:02.74. R-B’s Alexia Spatz (20:11.08) was runner-up and Crystal Lake Central’s Hadley Ferrero (20:21.60) was third.

Rahman is the first girls runner from Huntley to win the county championship.

McHenry County Invite



Hey Hey Huntley we’ve got 2 county champs!!



Varsity boys champion Tommy Nitz

Varsity girls champion Haley Rahman pic.twitter.com/b0TKanlVpe — Huntley Cross Country (@Huntley_CC) August 31, 2024

Huntley (24 points) earned seven of the top-12 spots overall to run away with the team title. Crystal Lake South (61) was second, Central (98) was third, McHenry (128) was fourth and C-G (133) was fifth. Prairie Ridge (134) took sixth, R-B (166) was seventh and Woodstock (176) was eighth.

In addition to Rahman in the top 12, Huntley had runners take fourth (Cori Kilvinger), fifth (Isabella Ciesla), sixth (Aspen Maldonado), eighth (Morgan Sauber), 11th (Mackenzie Billard) and 12th (Abbie Williams).

South’s Olivia Pinta took seventh, Victoria Pinta was 10th. Central’s Brynn Matthaei was ninth.

Kane County Invite: At Geneva, Burlington Central’s Abigail Burke took ninth and Hampshire’s Annabelle Haskins was 12th.

EIU Showdown: At Neuqua Valley, Jacobs’ Hudson Szymonik placed seventh with a time of 18:58.48.

Boys soccer

Oregon Hawk Invite: At Oregon, Richmond-Burton defeated Sterling 2-1 to capture the tournament championship. The Rockets (5-0) defeated the Warriors in penalty kicks, with Dalton Youngs, Jack Meyer and Trey Maziarz all scoring. Easton Wold made three saves in goal during PKs.

Will Gardner scored R-B’s lone goal in regulation, assisted by Nick Kyes.

R-B defeated Princeton 3-0 earlier in the day, getting goals from Joe Kyes, Brayden Mumbower and Nate Johnson. Wold had two saves.

Huntley 1, South Elgin 0: At Huntley, Anthony Frelas scored in the 68th minute in the Raiders’ nonconference win over the Storm.

Allen Williams added an assist for Huntley (1-0-1) and Jeremiah Reynolds made three saves in the shutout.

Crystal Lake South 7, Marian Central 0: At Crystal Lake, Nick Prus scored four goals and added two assists as the Gators (2-1) beat the Hurricanes (0-1).

Hayden Stone and Will Prus also scored for South. The Gators’ first goal was an own goal by Marian. Patryk Pocica (one save) and Noah Dunteman (two) combined in goal for the shutout.

Dustn Emmert had nine saves for Marian.

Girls tennis

Jacobs Invite: At Algonquin, Huntley finished in fourth out of 16 teams, led by a runner-up finish from Ari Patel and Julie Klockner at No. 2 doubles.

Ella Doughty was fifth at No. 1 singles, Gia Patel was fourth at No. 2 singles, and Kate Burkey and Carlie Weishaar were fifth at No. 2 doubles.

Volleyball

Rockford Jefferson/East Invite: At Rockford, Marengo was 2-3 with wins against Jefferson (25-21, 25-23) and North Boone (25-17, 25-23). The Indians lost to Pecatonica (25-20, 25-14), Huntley JV (25-11, 25-15) and Sterling (25-16, 25-16).

Leila Becovic had 27 kills and 17 digs for Marengo (4-4), Emma Castro had 48 assists and Abigail Paiz had 21 digs.