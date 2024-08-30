COVID-19 uptick prompts notice from McHenry County health department

A Moderna COVID-19 vaccine is seen at a pharmacy. A recent uptick is cases has prompted an alert from the McHenry County health department. (AP photo/Melissa Phillip)

The McHenry County Department of Health issued a warning Thursday about increasing COVID-19 cases in the county.

The department said it’s “informing residents of an increase in COVID-19 cases in McHenry County over the past several weeks,” though the health officials did not cite specific data.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Respiratory Illness Data Channel indicates overall respiratory virus activity in Illinois is “minimal.” Wastewater viral activity is high in Illinois, according to the CDC.

In McHenry County, emergency room visits for COVID-19 are increasing, according to the CDC. Emergency room visits for RSV and flu, also tracked, are listed as “no change.”

The health department encourages residents to “practice preventive strategies” for respiratory illnesses, COVID-19, RSV and flu.

Those practices include getting vaccinated when shots are available and having good hand hygiene, according to a health department news release.

The Food and Drug Administration approved an updated COVID-19 vaccine last week. Those at high risk from the virus shouldn’t wait to get their vaccine, according to the Associated Press. Those who have had COVID-19 can wait three months after recovering from infection before getting vaccinated.

Last week, the federal government announced Americans will be able to order free COVID-19 tests starting late next month, according to the Associated Press.

The health department urged those who develop signs and symptoms of respiratory illness, like fever, cough, nasal congestion, sore throat, loss of taste or smell, body aches and/or headache to stay home and away from other people until they are fever-free for 24 hours without fever-reducing medicine and improving symptoms.

Most people will have mild to moderate symptoms and can recover at home with rest, fluids and over the counter medicine. Those with underlying health conditions that puts them at risk for more serious illness or those whose symptoms don’t improve should talk with a healthcare provider, and see what antiviral treatments are available, according to the release.

In July, COVID-19 was also on the uptick in the county. Officials said at that time that generally they see an uptick in COVID in late summer that stabilizes in early fall, but this year’s wave was earlier than waves in prior years.

The Illinois Wastewater Surveillance System collects data from three sites in McHenry County. Data collected from two Woodstock wastewater plants and one Crystal Lake plant indicates an uptick in COVID-19, though Woodstock’s data was last collected Aug. 22 and Crystal Lake’s Aug. 19.