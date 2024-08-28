Car crashes into Chase Bank building in downtown Woodstock

No injures were reported after a car ran into a Chase Bank branch on the historic Woodstock Square Wednesday morning, Woodstock Fire/Rescue District Chief Brendan Parker said.

Parker said a minivan jumped the curb about 10 a.m. and hit the building but there was no damage inside. There was small, cosmetic damage outside and a railing was knocked over, Parker said.

Erin Dierks, the managing broker at Berkshire Hathaway, next door to Chase, said the car was inches from her building.

Wednesday’s crash is the third one on that block since December. Berkshire Hathaway was itself hit by a car on Christmas Eve 2023. Another car hit the building next door to Chase in May.

A person who answered the phone at the Woodstock Chase branch redirected a reporter to customer service.