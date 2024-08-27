Woodstock North volleyball tops Marengo in KRC action: Monday’s Northwest Herald sports roundup

Volleyball

Woodstock North 2, Marengo 0: At Woodstock, the Thunder opened the season with a sweep as they beat the Indians 25-20, 25-16 in their Kishwaukee River Conference match.

Devynn Schulze led North (1-0, 1-0 KRC) with 13 kills in her first match as an outside hitter. Gabby Schefke, returning from ACL surgery, posted 16 assists, seven digs and two aces.

Maddie Sofie added 13 digs for North and Clara Klasek had four kills.

Leila Becovic had seven kills to lead Marengo (0-1, 0-1).

Huntley 2, Lakes 0: At Huntley, Georgia Watson recorded six kills to lead the Red Raiders to a 25-18, 25-14 season-opening victory over the Eagles.

Alex Goritz added 10 digs, and Abby Whitehouse and Emily Ernst combined for 16 assists for Huntley (1-0).

Burlington Central 2, DeKalb 0: At Burlington, Brianna Gritzman had 12 digs as the Rockets opened the season with a 25-21, 25-16 sweep over the Barbs in a nonconference match.

Leah Freesemann led Central (1-0) with six kills, and Haidyn Schatz, Ainsley Wilson and Emily Maramba had four kills apiece.

Crystal Lake Central 2, Marian Central Catholic 0: At Woodstock, the Tigers opened the season with a 25-19, 25-17 victory against the Hurricanes. Becca Kuehn posted six kills and Emily Mazza and Alexis Hadeler had five kills apiece for Crystal Lake Central (1-0).

Hadley Rogge led Marian (0-1) with seven kills.

Prairie Ridge 2, St. Viator 1: At Arlington Heights, Maizy Agnello tallied 12 kills and nine digs as the Wolves won their season opener 14-25, 25-18, 25-18.

Tegan Vrbancic had 13 digs, Alli Rogers had 12 digs and Grace Jansen added 15 assists. Abbi Smith recorded six kills and Jada Hoyt had seven blocks for Prairie Ridge (1-0).