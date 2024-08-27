Woodstock man gets prison after charged with having cocaine with fentanyl, pound of marijuana

A Woodstock man initially accused of possessing 23 grams of cocaine mixed with fentanyl and more than a pound of marijuana has pleaded guilty to a lesser charge and was sentenced to four years in prison.

Marquise J. Wimberly, 27, pleaded guilty last week to one count of unlawful possession of 15 to 100 grams of cocaine, a Class 1 felony. In exchange for his plea, additional charges were dismissed, including unlawful possession with intent to deliver 15 to 100 grams each of cocaine and fentanyl, Class X felonies. Charges of possession of and possession with intent to deliver 500 to 2,000 grams of marijuana, and possession of less than 15 grams of fentanyl, also were dismissed, according to the judgment order filed in McHenry County court.

At about 12:45 p.m. April 18 last year, Wimberly was driving a vehicle when he was stopped by members of the McHenry County Sheriff’s Narcotics Task Force who found 23 grams of cocaine containing fentanyl and two separate packages of marijuana. One package contained 1 pound of marijuana and the other had about 164 grams, according to court records.

Wimberly is required to serve half his prison term. When released he will serve one yer of mandatory supervised release. He is receiving credit for 493 days served in the McHenry County jail, plus an additional 219 days, a half a day for each day spent working, volunteering or being involved in self-improvement programs, according to the order.

While in custody, Wimberly completed parenting, anger management and recovery programs, the order signed by Judge Mark Gerhardt said.