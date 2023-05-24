Woodstock man accused of possessing cocaine, fentanyl, marijuana, pleads not guilty

A Woodstock man accused of possessing 23 grams of cocaine containing fentanyl and more than a pound of marijuana entered a not guilty plea to all charges Tuesday, according to documents filed in the McHenry County Courthouse.

Marquise J. Wimberly, 26, of the 600 block of St. Johns Road, is charged with two counts of unlawful possession with intent to deliver 15 to 100 grams each of cocaine and fentanyl, Class X felonies, as well as possession of 15 to 100 grams of cocaine, possession of and possession with intent to deliver 500 to 2,000 grams of marijuana, and possession of less than 15 grams of fentanyl, according to the indictment.

If convicted on the Class X charges he faces up to 30 years in prison.

About 12:45 p.m. on April 18, Wimberly was driving a vehicle when he was stopped by members of the McHenry County Sheriff’s Narcotics Task Force who located 23 grams of cocaine containing fentanyl and two separate packages of marijuana. One package contained one pound of marijuana and the other had about 164 grams, according to a motion to compel disclosure of source of defendant’s bail funds.

Wimberly is being held in McHenry County Jail on $150,000 bond. He must post the required 10% of $15,000 in order to be released.

“There is a reasonable cause to believe that bail funds that might be deposited for the defendant may not be from a legitimate source, or may be funds that are tied to narcotics trafficking or from some other criminal or illegal source,” the motion written by Assistant State’s Attorney Hunter Jones said.

Wimberly is due back in court July 5.

His attorney declined to comment Wedensday.