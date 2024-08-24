Letter: ‘Biden crime family’ investigation turns up not much of anything

The Republicans have been investigating the “Biden crime family” since 2018 and haven’t found much of anything. When they took the House a year and a half ago, they formed a committee basically just to investigate Hunter Biden and his father. You would think that they would celebrate Hunter’s guilty verdict, but no, not really. They believe that Joe Biden had his own son prosecuted to take the heat off himself. Today’s Republican Party will spread any lie or conspiracy theory they think makes Trump look good, because they are a cult that worships a man showing the early stages of dementia.

Richard Keslinke

Algonquin