Hampshire girls golf wins Huntley Invite: Thursday’s Northwest Herald sports roundup

Girls golf

Huntley Invite: At Pinecrest in Huntley, Hampshire defeated Crystal Lake Central co-op on a fifth-score tiebreaker to capture the tournament championship. Both teams shot a 166, but Hampshire had the lower fifth score, with Madison Bilek carding a 55 for Hampshire. Ella Nawracaj had a 57 for Central.

Huntley had a 176 to take third, also defeating Prairie Ridge (176) on a fifth-score tiebreaker. Burlington Central (201) was sixth, Dundee-Crown (216) was 10th and Marian Central (223) was 12th.

Prairie Ridge’s Jenna Albanese earned medalist honors with a 3-under-par 33, knocking in four birdies. Central co-op’s Delaney Medlyn (36) was runner-up, Huntley’s Maddie Sloan (37) was third and Marian Central’s Nina Notaro (39) was fifth.

Hampshire’s Estancia Arenas (39) was sixth, Central co-op’s Madeline Trannel (40) was eighth and Hampshire’s Maddie Franz (41) was 10th. Huntley’s Kinsey Hayes (12th), Central co-op’s Rylee Rud (13th) and Hampshire’s Kaylee Seo (14th) all shot 42s.

McHenry 164, Grant 192: At Hickory Knoll in Lake Villa, Jennifer Henry carded a 37 to earn medalist honors for the Warriors in their nonconference dual win against the Bulldogs. Abby Powers and Abby Shoemaker had 42s and Kilynn Axelson added a 43.

Marengo 200, North Boone 241: At Marengo Ridge, Maggie Hanson shot a 47 to lead the Indians to a nonconference dual victory over the Vikings. Also scoring for Marengo were Gabby Gieseke (50), Kiley Brady (51) and Katie Hanson (52).

Boys golf

Hampshire 165, Prairie Ridge 171: At Turnberry in Lakewood, Nolan Adamczyk shot a 39 to earn co-medalist honors in the Whip-Purs’ Fox Valley Conference dual win over the Wolves. Jack Dahlem also had a 39 for Prairie Ridge.

Seth Gillie had a 41 for Hampshire, Riley Kagel had a 42 and Jason Horton had a 43. For Prairie Ridge, Payton Harlow had a 43, Jimmy Berg had a 44 and Jacob Kim had a 45.

North Boone 181, Marengo 182: At Marengo Ridge, the Indians came up just short against the Vikings in their nonconference dual. Alex Johnson had a 42 for Marengo, followed by Sean Ettner (44), Lucas Frohling (48) and Hunter Pankow (48).