Algonquin-based District 300 fills school board vacancy

Leslie LaMarca, pictured here as a candidate for District 300 School Board in 2020.

The Algonquin-based District 300 Board of Education has appointed former board member Leslie LaMarca to fill a vacated seat Wednesday.

LaMarca, who had two children attending District 300 schools, served on the board from 2019 to 2023. She perviously served as the District 300 food pantry director for families within the district, according to a District 300 news release. Her professional background includes work in human resources, marketing, communications and project management.

LaMarca has a bachelor’s degree in communications from North Central College in Naperville. She has spent the past five years leading nonprofit organizations and oversaw operations and finances, LaMarca said during her candidacy statement at an Aug. 6 board meeting.

“I’ve been a community activist and organizer for over 30 years, involved in various community groups, leading and serving on various committees and taking part or organizing community-minded events,” she said.

LaMarca, a Pingree Grove resident, will be sworn in at Tuesday’s board meeting, filling a vacant seat after Randi Gauthier stepped down for personal reasons in June.

Gauthier’s term was set to expire in 2027 and LaMarca will fill in through the April 2025 election, Board President David Scarpino said during a Wednesday board meeting.

“After careful consideration, I have made the difficult decision to step down due to personal reasons that require my full attention at this time,” Gauthier said in a news release. “This decision has not been easy, as serving on the school board has been one of the most rewarding experiences of my life.”

LaMarca gave words of support to Gauthier during her candidacy statement Aug. 6.