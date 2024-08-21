McHenry fire leaves home uninhabitable, pet rescued

Firefighters save a cat during a house fire in McHenry early Tuesday evening that leaves home uninhabitable, officials report.

The McHenry Township Fire Protection District responded to a call at 6:12 p.m. Tuesday to the 6000 block of Jordan Court in McHenry for a reported structure fire. First responders arrived within six minutes to a one-story house with “heavy fire” showing from the side of the home and attic, according to a McHenry Township Fire Protection District news release.

All residents safely escaped the home before crews arrived and firefighters rescued a cat from the home. Firefighters used exterior hoses to attack the fire from the outside and an “aggressive interior attack” was performed while crews searched the home. The fire was under control within 30 minutes, according to the release.

No civilian or firefighter injuries were reported and the housed is deemed uninhabitable. The cause of the fire is under investigation by the McHenry Township Fire Protection District, according to the release. A damage estimate is not currently available.

A Mutual Aid Box Alarm System was used to request assistance. Fire departments from Greater Round Lake, Richmond, Spring Grove, Wauconda, Wonder Lake, Cary and Woodstock assisted McHenry Township at the scene.