Man, 19, in critical condition after being hit by car near Harvard

A 19-year-old man struck by a vehicle just before midnight Saturday near Harvard was flown to a Rockford hospital in critical condition, a news release issued Tuesday by the McHenry County Sheriff’s Office said.

The sheriff’s office is investigating the crash, which involved a 2013 Nisan Pathfinder that was traveling northbound on Route 14 and struck the man after he entered the roadway near the 10700 block of Route 14, the release said.

The Harvard Fire Protection District, REACT medical helicopter and the sheriff’s office responded to the crash.

A preliminary investigation indicates the pedestrian was suspected to be under the influence at the time of the crash, the news release said. The 19-year-old sustained critical injuries and was airlifted to Javon Bea Hospital-Riverside in Rockford. The driver and passenger of the Nissan were uninjured.

The crash remains under investigation by the sheriff’s office.