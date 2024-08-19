McHenry County Water Forum set for Sept. 18

The McHenry County Department of Planning and Development invites the public and policymakers to learn more about the county’s water supply from 5:30 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 18, during the seventh annual McHenry County Water Forum at McHenry County College’s Luecht Auditorium, 8900 U.S. Highway 14 in Crystal Lake.

The forum’s theme is “Stormwater: Water Quality, Flooding, Land Use and Resiliency in McHenry County.” It will feature presentations from Illinois State climatologist Trent Ford, McHenry/Lake Soil and Water Conservation District urban conservation specialist Ryan Bieber and McHenry County water resource specialist Scott Kuykendall.

The event is free and open to the public and will include free catered food from Duke’s Alehouse and Kitchen. No registration is required.

For information, visit the McHenry County Water Resources Division website at mchenryh20.com.