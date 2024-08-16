Northwest Herald girls golf preview: 5 golfers to watch in 2024

Prairie Ridge’s Jenna Albanese hits out of the sand trap on the 18th hole during the 2023 Fox Valley Conference Girls Golf Tournament at Crystal Woods Golf Club in Woodstock. (Gregory Shaver/Gregory Shaver)

Jenna Albanese, Prairie Ridge, sr.

Albanese, the 2023 Northwest Herald Girls Golfer of the Year, was the only local golfer to qualify for the Class 2A state tournament, where she tied for 40th with a two-day score of 83-79-162. She captured the Fox Valley Conference Tournament title by one stroke with a 77 and earned one of the final two state-qualifying spots at sectionals with a 77.

Delaney Medlyn, Crystal Lake Central co-op, sr.

Medlyn earned Northwest Herald All-Area first-time honors for the second season in a row and led the Tigers to their first FVC crown since 2018 and first regional title since 2016. She finished third at the FVC Tournament with an 83, was fourth at the McHenry County Tournament with an 82 and shot a team-best 83 at regionals.

Nina Notaro, Marian Central, sr.

Notaro was an All-Area second-team selection and one of three local golfers to qualify for state, joining Albanese and older sister Ella, who graduated. Notaro finished fourth at regionals and was seventh at sectionals with an 83 to earn a Class 1A state tournament berth. At state, she took 31st with a 90-83-173.

Maddie Sloan, Huntley, sr.

Sloan was an All-Area honorable mention pick as a junior and finished ninth at the FVC Tournament for the Red Raiders. She was one of Huntley’s top golfers during the postseason and fired an 82 at the Class 2A Burlington Central Sectional.

Madeline Trannel, Crystal Lake Central co-op, sr.

Trannel was an All-Area second-team pick after helping lead the Tigers to an FVC title for the first time in five seasons. Trannel finished seventh at the FVC Meet and tied Medlyn for the team lead at regionals with an 83. She ended her season with an 87 at the Class 2A Burlington Central Sectional.