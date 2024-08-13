McHenry County police urge people to lock their cars, remove valuables amid ‘influx’ of burglaries

McHenry County police agencies are urging the public to lock their doors and remove valuables. In Cary, at least 10 vehicles, most unlocked, were burglarized over the weekend, police said, releasing this image for surveillance footage. (Photo Provided by the Cary Police Department)

McHenry County police agencies are urging people to lock their cars and remove valuables while they continue to investigate an “influx” of car break-ins that have occurred in the county.

The Cary Police Department said in a Monday news release at least 10 cars were broken into early Sunday in the village and one was stolen. Two handguns, purses, money and debit and credit cards were among the items taken from vehicles, according to police.

Cary Deputy Chief Scott Naydenoff said Tuesday the department is “still actively investigating” the break-ins and said there are indications the break-ins are tied to others that have occurred recently outside village boundaries.

Nearby Oakwood Hills is also looking into burglaries from cars. Oakwood Hills police confirmed in a Sunday morning Facebook post that they and other law enforcement agencies were actively investigating car burglaries in the area. Oakwood Hills authorities also reminded people to remove valuables from and lock their cars. People with information or needing to report an incident are asked to contact police at 815-444-9453, the department wrote in the post.

The McHenry County Sheriff’s Office also put out information Tuesday afternoon about the car burglaries, writing the office and other agencies have seen a recent influx in car burglaries and thefts. The burglaries “are occurring in densely populated neighborhoods in various areas around the county,” the sheriff’s office wrote on its Facebook.

The sheriff’s office added that most of the targeted cars have been unlocked; some even had keys in the car. Police urged the public to lock their cars, not to leave keys or valuables in the car and turn on outside lights every night.

McHenry police reminded people Monday through a Facebook post to do the “9 p.m. routine” which consists of taking keys from cars; removing valuables; locking doors, cars and windows; closing the garage door; and turning on outside lights, according to a graphic accompanying the post.

Woodstock police posted about a rise in car break-ins in neighboring towns on its Facebook page Monday afternoon. In addition to other other safety tips, Woodstock police advised residents to use anti-theft devices.

“Consider investing in a car alarm, steering wheel lock, or GPS tracking system,” the police wrote. Police also encouraged people to park in well-lit, busy areas where possible.