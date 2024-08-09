New strip mall wins Huntley approval

Renderings show a strip mall that's been approved for the intersection of Main Street and Charles H. Sass Parkway in Huntley. (Image provided by Village of Huntley)

A strip mall is coming to Huntley after all.

The strip mall will be built at the intersection of Main Street and Charles H. Sass Parkway near the Lions Chase subdivision. Plans indicate that the shopping center will have three buildings, and there will be a traffic light at the intersection.

The Village Board took up the strip mall in July but delayed a vote on the matter in part because trustees wanted to see updated renderings before giving their approval.

Some board members at a meeting Thursday said that the plans looked better than they previously did. Those updated renderings look very similar to ones that were presented to the Village Board in 2022.

Lions Chase residents expressed worries about the development when it went before the Plan Commission in June, but no residents weighed in Thursday.

Trustee Harry Leopold, who was sworn in minutes before the vote, said he was concerned that if there were multiple sit-down dining establishments, there might not be enough parking. Still, the plan won unanimous board approval.

After the vote, Trustee Ronda Goldman said, “Bring us some good stuff.”

Developer Inder Virk said in response that he was “working on it.”

Lions Chase Homeowner Association President Kyle Archer in July said the HOA worked with the village for the past few years to ensure concerns were addressed and, based on the village’s July meeting, “the HOA felt like the village and the developer had done a good job addressing those concerns.”