Letter: ‘Mental Awareness’

When preparing to vote in this November presidential election, each and every one must ask themselves these questions:

Are we satisfied with our economy?

Are we happy with the more than 16 million people from all around the world illegally entering our country after President Biden stopped building President Trump wall along the United States-Mexico border?

Are we happy with the cost of food? Are we happy with the price of gasoline?

Are we in agreement with our public school system? Are we satisfied being stifled or removed from school board meetings?

Are we happy that man and boys are allowed to use women’s locker rooms or to compete in girls sports?

And are we comfortable if there was an attack on the United States (God forbid)? If all others in the situation room or bunker were dead or disabled, would you trust Joe Biden or the Biden administration to remember the numbers and codes to the nuclear football (not allowed to written down) to save our country and our democracy?

THINK! The most important vote of our lives and our children’s lives! THINK! There is absolutely no question in my mind which president I choose.

Harold W. Gabel II, U.S. Navy Ret.

McHenry