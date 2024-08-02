Advocate outpatient healthcare clinic opens in Lakemoor

A new outpatient healthcare clinic is operating in Lakemoor.

Advocate Health Care opened the clinic at 27655 Illinois Route 120 on July 29, the health system announced in an Aug. 1 news release.

The clinic is in the same shopping center as Nobo Dispensary, which is still under construction.

The clinic will house an ACL laboratory; imaging, including x-ray and ultrasound; integrative medicine, such as acupuncture, massage therapy and yoga; behavioral health; and physical therapy services, according to the release. There are plans for a pharmacy to open in the fall, according to the release.

People can connect with a primary care provider through the clinic, and can establish ongoing care with walk-in appointment availability, according to the release.

“We’re thrilled to bring this vital resource to the Lakemoor community,” Karen Lambert, president of Advocate Health Care’s North Illinois Area and Advocate Good Shepherd Hospital in Barrington, said in the release. “Whether you’re coming in for an annual wellness check with a primary care provider, bloodwork at our ACL laboratory or an acupuncture appointment with our integrative medicine team, you can expect to receive expert care from our skilled providers.”

Dr. Jeffrey Rosenwinkel, a family medicine physician at Advocate Health Care, said in the release: “I look forward to seeing patients at the new outpatient center in Lakemoor. As a primary care physician, I help patients manage all aspects of their health including preventative care, chronic condition management, and referrals to specialists if needed. I’m particularly excited about the integrative medicine and behavioral health services, which are evidence-based elements of a holistic approach to health.”