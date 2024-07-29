Woman of Distinction: Career in recreation, life in fitness led Trudy Wakeman to race and events business

Award recipient Trudy Wakeman talks with Sharon Schoenecker at the Northwest Herald's Women of Distinction award luncheon Wednesday June 5, 2024, at Boulder Ridge Country Club, in Lake in the Hills. The luncheon recognized 11 women in the community as Women of Distinction. (Gregory Shaver/Gregory Shaver Shaw Media )

For Trudy Wakeman, staying active isn’t just advice. Some days she’s diving into an early morning swim for fitness and fun. Some days she’s mapping out the route of a 5K foot race through neighborhood.

“I’m definitely a morning person,” Wakeman said. “I have a buddy who is a schoolteacher and we meet at 6:15 a.m. to swim in Crystal Lake and then I play pickle ball at 8 a.m. I like to get it done before I start my day.”

Since she was a child, she’s been riding her bike, playing sports and enjoying an active lifestyle. And thanks to a career dedicated to parks and recreation, she’s provided countless opportunities for others to enjoy activities too.

“It’s in my DNA,” Wakeman said. “My parents biked everywhere. They were active, but not competitive.”

Wakeman has inherited their love of staying active, but with a healthy dose of competition, having participated in nine Ironman triathlons. These days, she’s busy helping others enjoy competitions as the event manager of several favorite local races and rides through her business Race Production by Trudy. She and her team of dedicated volunteers ensure race packets are ready for pickup and courses are marked and ready for race days.

Wakeman is among 11 women from McHenry County who are the 2024 recipients of the Northwest Herald’s Women of Distinction Awards, honoring those who provide leadership in their fields of expertise; serve as role models or mentors; advocate positive social change; or give back to their community through time, talent and resources.

The 11 award recipients of the Northwest Herald's 2024 Women of Distinction honorees are pictured at the awards luncheon on June 5, 2024, at Boulder Ridge Country Club in Lake in the Hills. In the front row, from left, are: Dianna Torman, Leonetta Rizzi, Marcy Piekos, Ellen Hanson and Sarah Hagen. In the back row, left left, are: Dee Darling, Carolyn Campbell, Kimberly O. Hankins, Terri Greeno, Trudy Wakeman and Dawn Bremer. (Gregory Shaver/Gregory Shaver Shaw Media )

Even management comes naturally for Wakeman after a career in parks and recreation leadership. She honed her skills in area park districts and recreation departments for a number of years. In 1998, she was hired by the village of Lake in the Hills as the superintendent of the new parks and recreation department. Prior to her time in the community, residents didn’t have their own park and recreation department, instead relying on neighboring communities’ programs.

“Trudy came on board and created a robust parks program,” said Kim Ulbrich, former parks commissioner for Lake in the Hills. “It was exciting for the residents who had never had access to park programs while living in Lake in the Hills. Now they could attend ballroom dancing, swimming and a host of children’s programs and summer camps. Eventually, day trips for seniors and safety town events were added.”

Within two years of joining the department, Wakeman was named director and she served in the role for 16 years.

“It was fun. It was all about recreation and giving people opportunities,” Wakeman said.

She established programs for all ages, with an impact that continues for current generations, from the financial adviser class to dance classes. Of the programs she introduced Wakeman said it was the summer day camp that she considers a proud accomplishment.

“Starting a day camp – that was the No.-1 activity I wanted to put together at Lake in the Hills. It took three years to find a facility and a recreation supervisor. From there it has taken off,” Wakeman said.

While she retired from the park and recreation department, she continues to support the programming as part of the People for Parks Foundation for Lake in the Hills, where she serves with residents including past honoree and Crystal Lake attorney Liz Felt Wakeman, who nominated Trudy Wakeman and is of no relation.

“She has such a passion,” Felt Wakeman said.

Throughout her career, Trudy Wakeman handled special events and the establishment of Race Productions by Trudy in 2018 was a natural extension of her organization skills and love of activities.

“I managed my first 5K right after college, so it’s very natural to start an event organization,” Wakeman said.

Friend Denise Wasserman said Wakeman’s energy and enthusiasm brings together, “an army of volunteers” at events.

“She is so wonderful at getting others involved and participating,” Wasserman said. “I love volunteering with Trudy.”