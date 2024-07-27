McHenry's Pearl Street Bridge closed Monday

The city of McHenry is asking motorists who use the Pearl Street bridge to take alternate routes Monday.

Weather permitting, the bridge over the Fox River in downtown McHenry will be closed from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. as ComEd continues moving power lines. The utility is burying overhead power lines as part of phase four of the McHenry Riverwalk project.

Residents with questions about the closure can call the city of McHenry at 815-363-2100.

The city included $150,000 in its 2023-24 budget for burying the overhead power lines along the Fox River between the Route 120 and Pearl Street bridges as part of the Riverwalk project. That section is now open to pedestrians.