Owl in McHenry County tests positive for West Nile virus

FILE - An owl photographed in the Forest Preserve District of Will County. (Photo courtesy of the Forest Preserve District of Will County)

An owl located in Union tested positive for West Nile virus, the McHenry County Department of Health reported Friday.

The owl was collected on June 27. All other bird samples in McHenry County tested negative for the virus, according to a MCDH news release.

Mosquitoes become infected with West Nile virus when they feed on infected birds. The virus can be transmitted to humans through the bite of an infected Culex species mosquito in Illinois, according to the release. Symptoms are usually mild including fever, headache, body aches, skin rash and swollen lymph glands.

“However, severe infections can occur, characterized by headache, high fever, stiff neck, muscle weakness, disorientation, paralysis, and, in rare cases, death,” the news release stated.

People aged 60 and older and those with serious underlying health conditions are at higher risk of developing severe symptoms, according to the release. The MCDH encourages anyone with these symptoms to contact your healthcare provider. There is currently no vaccine for West Nile virus.

The MCDH conducts West Nile virus surveillance through out the county from May to October with weekly mosquito batch testing. The MCDH also collects a limited number of birds for testing each mosquito season. The health department advises that if you find a dead blue jay, crow or other perching bird, contact the Division of Environmental Health at 815-334-4585. Bird specimens must be in good condition to be tested with no signs of insects or obvious injury or decay. Avoid bare-hand contact when handling any dead animal, although there is no evidence that West Nile virus infection occurs this way, according to the release.

The agency did not report any human cases this season.

Culex mosquitoes typically breed in stagnant water with high organic content often found in artificial containers like rimless tires, abandoned swimming pools, buckets, bird baths and clogged gutters, the MCDH reports.

“The first and best defense against mosquito-borne illness is to eliminate potential mosquito breeding sites on your property by emptying standing water from containers around your home and ensuring doors and windows have tight-fitting screens,” the release.

When outdoors, wear long-sleeved shirts, pants, shoes, and socks, especially during dawn and dusk when Culex mosquitoes are most active. Use insect repellents registered by the United States Environmental Protection Agency with one of the following active ingredients, and apply them according to label directions:

DEET (N,N-diethyl-meta-toluamide)

Picaridin (KBR 3023)

IR3535 (a biopesticide)

Oil of lemon eucalyptus (OLE)

Para-menthane-diol (PMD)

2-undecanone

Consult with a doctor before using any repellent on infants. For a full list of EPA-registered repellents, visit epa.gov/insect-repellents/find-repellent-right-you.

For more information on West Nile virus, visit mcdh.info or call 815-334-4585.