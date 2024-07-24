After alleged altercation at Huntley post office, woman found not guilty of battery

A Chicago woman was acquitted by a jury Tuesday on felony aggravated battery charges stemming from an incident in the Huntley post office, but she was found guilty of misdemeanor resisting arrest.

Christine K. Billups, 36, was found not guilty of two counts felony aggravated battery in a public place and aggravated assault operating a motor vehicle, according to documents in the McHenry County court.

For the misdemeanor conviction, Billups was sentenced two years of supervision. She also was ordered to perform 200 hours of public service and received credit for four days spent in the county jail, records show.

On Oct. 18, 2022, Billups shoved a woman to the ground and pulled her hair and struck a man’s hand while he was holding a cellphone, according to court records and police. The indictment against her also alleged that she drove a vehicle in a manner that placed a man in “reasonable apprehension of being struck.”

After Billups was told she was under arrest, she allegedly refused the officer’s “multiple commands” to exit her vehicle, according to the indictment. At the Huntley Police Department, she allegedly resisted being searched and kicked an officer, according to the indictment.