Chicago woman charged in altercation at Huntley post office

A 35-year-old Chicago woman has been indicted on felony charges alleging she shoved a woman to the ground and hit the hand of a man holding a cellphone while at the Huntley post office, court records show.

Christine K. Billups, 35, of the 5100 block of South Hyde Park Boulevard, Chicago, allegedly pushed a display case to the ground on Oct. 18 at the post office, 11013 N. Woodstock St. in Huntley, and battering two people there, the indictment states.

The indictment alleges that she shoved one woman to the ground and pulled her hair and struck a man’s hand while he was holding a cellphone. She also is accused of operating a vehicle in a manner that placed the man in “reasonable apprehension of being struck.”

After Billups was told she was under arrest, she allegedly refused the officer’s “multiple commands” to exit her vehicle, according to the indictment. At the Huntley Police Department she resisted being searched in the booking hallway, the indictment states.

She is also accused of kicking the officer in the leg, according to the indictment.

Billups was indicted Thursday on charges of aggravated battery to a police officer, three counts of aggravated battery in a public place, aggravated assault with a vehicle, two counts of resisting a police officer, and disorderly conduct.

The most serious charge Billups faces – aggravated battery of a police officer – is a class 2 felony, which can carry a sentence of three to seven years in prison but is also probational.

Billups was released from custody on a personal recognizance bond, which if she violates, would require her to pay $75,000.

Billups is due back in court for an arraignment on Jan. 6. She does not have an attorney listed in court records.