‘Million Dollar Quartet’ an immersive thrill on new Aurora stage

Incredible. That’s the one thing you need to know about Stolp Island Theatre’s inaugural production, “Million Dollar Quartet.”

Holding just 98 seats, the Paramount’s third live theater venue in downtown Aurora is designed specifically for experiential live theater. With “Million Dollar Quartet,” you’ll feel a part of the high energy of the show and cast as they present that legendary Dec. 4, 1956 Sun Studio recording session.

With book by Colin Escott and Floyd Mutrux, “Million Dollar Quartet” opened on Broadway in 2010, and was nominated for three Tony Awards, including best musical.

The plot is simple and engaging. Veteran performer Carl Perkins was to record songs with newcomer Jerry Lee Lewis. During the session, Elvis stops by the studio with girlfriend Dyanne, also a singer. Johnny Cash later drops in to talk to recording impresario Sam Phillips about his contract, resulting in a jam session – you know how musicians are. There’s humor (Cash is about to sing “Folsom Prison Blues,” when Jerry Lee says, “my mama loves it; it reminds her of my daddy”) and 23 notable songs made popular by these music icons (everything from “I Walk the Line” to “Hound Dog”).

Co-directors Jim Corti and Creg Sclavi worked brilliantly with casting director Trent Stork’s performers to keep the jukebox musical well-paced and highly entertaining. Corti is artistic director of the Paramount, and I’ve yet to see a show he’s been involved with be anything but a blockbuster stunner. The Paramount staged “Million Dollar Quartet” in 2017, and Corti revealed it “remained one of our top-requested shows to bring back.”

In addition to co-directing, Sclavi also served as project manager, supervising construction of the Stolp Island Theatre. When the audience steps inside, they’ll find a passage through 1950s downtown Memphis and dramaturgical displays.

The production team is also a dazzler, including musical direction by Kory Danielson, scenic design by Jeffrey D. Kmiec, era-appropriate costumes by Matt Guthier and makeup/hair by Katie Cordts. Greg Hofmann’s lighting, Adam Rosenthal’s sound and Mike Tutaj’s projections help make the Sun Studio come believably alive. Jonathan Berg-Einhorn has utilized authentic 1950s props – I was close enough to see labels.

The dynamic cast is simply stellar, as they sing, dance, act and play their own instruments.

The show begins with Sun Records founder Sam Phillips addressing the audience, portrayed by actor Sam Pearson as every bit the intelligent, dedicated, genial ”red dirt, Alabama country boy who didn’t want to work for someone else,” and ended up playing a major role in the development of rock ’n’ roll. Pearson is tall and elegant, and his Act Two realizations provide quite the sensitive moment. Pearson is central to the action as he annotates “Million Dollar Quartet” with flashback information about how he discovered and helped the four rise to recording fame.

Garrett Forrestal as Jerry Lee Lewis is next on stage. Forrestal has amazing fingers that fly across the piano, and must be a gymnast as he leaps and bounds all over the stage. He superbly portrays Lewis’ ego (proclaiming he’s going to be Phillips’ next star), religious beliefs (rock ’n’ roll is the devil’s work) and womanizing (he even hits on Elvis’ girlfriend). Forrestal captures Lewis: the young, sly, goofy, hot-tempered musician.

Christopher Wren is Carl Perkins, the chemistry with Lewis alternating between resentful and accepting. He is rightfully upset with Phillips, because Perkins wrote “Blue Suede Shoes” and credit is nonexistent. Wren’s anger is palpable and acid; Perkins is not the hit artist the others are. Wren is also a superb rockabilly guitar player and as fluid a dancer as the others.

Alex Swindle is a young Elvis who has stopped by the studio with girlfriend Dyanne en route to visiting Mama Presley. Phillips sold him to RCA, but Elvis would like to come back to Sun Records mostly because of Phillips’ influence and advice; he also relays his fiasco appearance in Vegas, having opened for comedian Shecky Greene, and the Colonel’s stressing that rock ’n’ roll is a fad, so Elvis should play dinner theaters. Swindle is an electrifying, appreciative Elvis, and, boy, can he move and sing!

Madison Palmer is a magnificent Dyanne. Her rendition of the songs “Fever” and “I Hear You Knocking” are infectious and compelling. As Elvis’ girlfriend, she is a pacifying listener to all four musicians and supportive of Elvis. I’d like to have her as a friend.

Bill Scott Sheets is a laid-back Johnny Cash. Cash is having great difficulty breaking with Phillips to sign with Columbia Records. “He saw something in me when no one else would.” Sheets plays Cash as a paternal older brother – calming and a logical thinker. He possesses a warm, gentle, speaking voice, exhibiting dramatic intensity with Phillips in Act Two. The scene about the extended contract is a dramatic and heart-tugging moment for both Sheets and Pearson.

Palmer, Forrestal and Wren are all making their Paramount debuts with “Million Dollar Quartet.” I hope they return.

The supporting ensemble consists of Haley Jane Schafer as Marion, the Sun Records employee; Jake Saleh on bass, playing Perkins’ brother Jay; and Dan Leali as Fluke on drums.

Even the curtain call is in serious jeopardy of bringing the house down. After reappearing in sparkling outfits, each of the leads sings one of their signature songs. Elvis does “Hound Dog,” Cash does “Ghost Riders in the Sky,” Perkins does “See You Later, Alligator” and Lewis does “Whole Lot of Shakin’ Goin’ On.” Of course, audience members are up on their feet clapping, singing and dancing until Phillips says an infamous line I won’t reveal.

There IS a “Whole Lot of Shakin’ Goin’ On” on at the Stolp Island Theatre, and I am “All Shook Up” over “Million Dollar Quartet.” The first week sold out in May when tickets went on sale to subscribers; the day after tickets went on sale to the general public, the show had to be extended through Dec. 29. This is a production not to be missed.

• Regina Belt-Daniels has been involved with theater ever since Sister Mary Justia cast her as a rather bossy Mother Goose in the first-grade play. She has directed more than 40 area productions for TownSquare Players, WMTC, RCLPC, The Blackbox Theatre, Elgin Theatre Company, Independent Players, Steel Beam and Raue Center For The Arts in Crystal Lake.

IF YOU GO

• WHAT: “Million Dollar Quartet”

• WHERE: Stolp Island Theatre, 5 E. Downer Place, Suite G, downtown Aurora

• WHEN: Wednesday through Sunday until Dec. 29

• COST: $65

• INFORMATION: 630-896-6666, paramountaurora.com