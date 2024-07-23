July 23, 2024
Shaw Local
McHenry County Sheriff seeks police social worker

By Shaw Local News Network
A squad car outside the McHenry County Sheriff's Office in Woodstock on Thursday, January 21, 2016.

The McHenry County Sheriff's Office in Woodstock is seeking police social workers. (Northwest Herald file)

The McHenry County Sheriff’s Office is accepting applications for social workers to join its Police Social Work Division. Here Submit your application here at the Indeed website, indeed.com/job/police-social-worker-c6307b5763af6095via. Applications are due by 11:59 p.m. Sunday, July 28.

The Police Social Worker Division serves 16 police departments throughout McHenry County in a collaborative effort to bridge the gap between law enforcement and social services, according to a news release from the sheriff’s office. Police social workers connect citizens with mental health resources.

The position is a non-sworn professional position that works directly with law enforcement and first responders. Salaries and benefits include:

  • Starting salary: $58,829-$73,611
  • Medical, dental, vision, accident and life insurance
  • IMRF Pension
  • Deferred Compensation Plan
  • 457 Plan option
  • Tuition assistance and reimbursement
  • County-issued vehicle
  • Paid vacation, holidays, personal and sick days

For more information, email the sheriff’s office at sheriffjobs@mchenrycountyil.gov.

