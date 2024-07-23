McHenry County Sheriff seeks police social worker

The McHenry County Sheriff's Office in Woodstock is seeking police social workers. (Northwest Herald file)

The McHenry County Sheriff’s Office is accepting applications for social workers to join its Police Social Work Division. Here Submit your application here at the Indeed website, indeed.com/job/police-social-worker-c6307b5763af6095via. Applications are due by 11:59 p.m. Sunday, July 28.

The Police Social Worker Division serves 16 police departments throughout McHenry County in a collaborative effort to bridge the gap between law enforcement and social services, according to a news release from the sheriff’s office. Police social workers connect citizens with mental health resources.

The position is a non-sworn professional position that works directly with law enforcement and first responders. Salaries and benefits include:

Starting salary: $58,829-$73,611

Medical, dental, vision, accident and life insurance

IMRF Pension

Deferred Compensation Plan

457 Plan option

Tuition assistance and reimbursement

County-issued vehicle

Paid vacation, holidays, personal and sick days

For more information, email the sheriff’s office at sheriffjobs@mchenrycountyil.gov.