McHenry County delegates share ‘transformative’ experience at Republican National Convention

Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump and Republican vice presidential candidate Sen. JD Vance, R-Ohio, appear during the Republican National Convention Monday, July 15, 2024, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast) (Charles Rex Arbogast/AP)

Watching the Republican National Convention on TV was one thing, but being there in person was a different experience.

Wayne Smith, an alternate delegate, said that on TV, “you don’t get the energy that’s flowing through the crowd.”

Smith was one of several Republicans from McHenry County who participated in the convention, which came just days after former President Donald Trump was injured in the ear during an assassination attempt at a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania. Trump wore an ear bandage at the convention, and later attendees were spotted wearing ear bandages in solidarity.

Karen Tirio, the chair of the McHenry County GOPac, served as a delegate. Tirio handed out ear coverings at the convention that said “Trump 2024” on them, which made national headlines.

Tirio said people “loved them and wanted handfuls to take home” but she explained the ear coverings were only for attendees and were “a special piece of ... ephemera.”

Randy Donley of Donley Auctions in Union had the ear coverings made and sent them to her at the convention, Tirio said. As of Monday, the Donley Auctions website was selling the accessories for $3 each or 5 for $10, calling them “badge of honor ear tags.”

Tirio said the ear covers “signified the Divine intervention that covered President Trump during the assassination attempt and signified that he is an overcomer and so must we be!”

She added that she knows someone in the Trump campaign so she was sure Trump was made aware of the ear coverings. Tirio said it wasn’t about Trump’s response to them.

“It was that we were in prayer and solidarity,” Tirio said.

Tirio said the convention “was marked by a transformative moment – an attempted assassination of President Trump that underscored the profound impact of his leadership and our shared commitment to safeguarding our values.”

That was one of Tirio’s takeaways from the convention, another being that “the face of the Republican Party has undergone a profound transformation, embracing diversity of thought and background. It is now a beacon of inclusivity, challenging stereotypes and offering education opportunities to all who seek truth beyond media narratives.”

For Tirio, who participated in her first RNC, the most memorable moment was when the former president’s son, Eric Trump addressed the convention.

“He’s tough like his father, articulate, unwavering,” Tirio said. She added Eric Trump talked about some of the injustices and “lawfare” his father has faced.

“It had many of us in tears but ended with an uplifting burst of positivity describing his father and family’s resilience and faith,” she said.

Jaime Milton served as an alternate delegate to the convention. Milton said the most “impactful” moment was when Gold Star families spoke and said that President Biden and Vice President Harris had never said the names of those killed during the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan.

According to Associated Press reporting, Biden has never read the names aloud, but the White House pointed to written statements that named them.

Milton wrote in an email to the Northwest Herald: “The American patriotism felt at the RNC was epic as constitutional loving Americans gathered to show their unwavering support for President Trump who is committed to making America great once again.”

Kirk Donald also served as an alternate delegate to the convention, but wasn’t tapped to fill in and vote on anything.

“I definitely wanted to be a part of it,” Donald said.

Donald was “super impressed” with Milwaukee, saying he worked in nearby Oak Creek for a while.

“It was exhilarating,” Donald said of the convention, adding he had “never seen a convention with that much energy.”

He said “it was a lot of common sense” and “concern for America” at the RNC.

Donald said he felt the Secret Service and police did a “tremendous” job during the convention, and thought security got tighter because of the assassination attempt.

Smith said everyone at the RNC was “cordial” and “polite” and that “all the personal stories” were most memorable to him during the convention.